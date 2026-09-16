India's Passport Power Rank Drops 7 Places In 2026, How It Impacts Your Travels

The Passport Index is the original interactive passport ranking tool in the world, updated as frequently as new visa waivers and changes are implemented. In the latest real-time global ranking of the world's passports, the UAE emerges as the most powerful passport, India ranks 73rd, and Afghanistan is the weakest passport among 199 countries evaluated. The index is invented and powered by Arton Capital.

What Is Global Passport Power Rank

Passports of the world are sorted by their total Mobility Score, which includes visa-free and visa-on-arrival privileges. The higher the MS score, the better global mobility its passport bearer enjoys.

Strongest Passport In The World

UAE ranks as the most powerful passport in the world with a Mobility Score of 181. UAE passport holders have:

Visa-free access to 138 countries

Visa-on-arrival access to 43 countries

and require a visa for 17 countries

Also Read: One Day Before Trip, Man Finds His Passport Will Expire Soon. Dubai Airport Renews It In 8 Minutes

Where Does India Stand?

Currently, India's passport power rank is 73, with a mobility score of 69, sharing the position along with Zimbabwe, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Sao Tome And Principe, and Viet Nam.

Indian passport holders have:

Visa-free access to 25 countries

Visa-on-arrival access to 39 countries

and require a visa for 129 countries

India's Passport Power Rank was 66 in 2025, dropping 7 places in 2026. Last year, the mobility score was 73, and Indian passport holders had visa-free access to 25 countries, visa-on-arrival access to 44 countries, and required a visa for 125 countries. This means India now requires a visa for 4 more countries compared to 2025, and has lost visa-on-arrival access for 5 countries, compared to last year.

Recently, the Indian government pushed back against global passport rankings after India's position in several passport rankings drew renewed attention. "The government is aware of some such ratings which are published by certain private institutions based on parameters unilaterally decided by them," Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to the Lok Sabha on 31 July.

"In the absence of universally acceptable criteria to rank passports, there is no ranking system for passports at global level that can be taken as a standard," the government said.

Also Read: Why India's Passport Fees Have Increased By 67% After 14 Years

Which Is The Weakest Passport In The World?

Afghanistan is ranked last in 99th position with a Mobility Score of 35. Afghanistan passport holders have: