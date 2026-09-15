Man Finds His Passport Will Expire One Day Before Trip. Dubai Airport Renews It In Just 8 Minutes

If getting a passport renewed within eight days is a matter of surprise, imagine getting it renewed in just eight minutes. Yes, this is a reality in Dubai. An Emirati traveller reportedly discovered shortly before a planned trip that his existing passport did not have enough validity remaining for international travel.

In a video going viral on social media, the Emirati citizen said that he was due to travel the following day when he realised his passport had only about one month left before expiry. His destination required the document to remain valid for at least six months, reported Gulf News.

However, a potentially distressing moment turned into one of awe and pride. The citizen went to Dubai International Airport to avail of its passport renewal service, which he was told would take no longer than 10 minutes. The reality? He got it renewed in just eight minutes.

"I was told there was nothing faster than Dubai Airport and that it would take 10 minutes," he said in the video. "But I was surprised that it took even less, eight minutes, not 10."

The citizen expressed his pride in the UAE and thanked those responsible for providing the service, praising the efficiency of the authorities and Dubai Airport.

Emirati citizens are also eligible to renew their passports when one year or less remains before expiry, after the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security expanded passport renewal options in 2025.

The initiative enables citizens to access services proactively, and it also reduces the chance of travellers discovering close to departure that their passports do not meet the validity requirements of their destination.

Also Read: 15-Second Immigration At Dubai Airport: Who Can Use The New 'Click & Travel' Service?

Meanwhile, in India, passport renewal facilities are not available at airports. Passports can be renewed from any location in the country through the Passport Seva Online Portal.

Under the normal process, passport renewal typically takes between two and four weeks after successful verification. Tatkaal applications are given priority, and passports may be issued within a few working days if all required documents are in order.