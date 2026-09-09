15-Second Immigration At Dubai Airport: Who Can Use The New 'Click & Travel' Service?

Dubai has launched a new airport service that could change how passengers complete immigration procedures during busy periods and emergencies. The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, or GDRFA Dubai, has introduced "Click & Travel", a mobile service that allows passport control officers to go directly to passengers and complete entry or departure procedures wherever they are inside the airport terminal.

Instead of passengers having to reach a fixed immigration counter, the service comes to them.

Dubai's New Mobile Immigration Service

Passport control officers use mobile devices connected to GDRFA Dubai's systems and databases to access passenger information and complete the required procedures. The service also uses biometric verification technology to confirm a passenger's identity.

According to GDRFA Dubai, identity verification and transaction completion can take approximately 12 to 15 seconds. The mobile system allows officers to move around the airport terminal and reach passengers where they are.

Also Read: Japan And China Racing To Build World's Fastest Train That Would Beat Airplanes

Not Everyone Can Use It

The availability of the service currently depends on whether a passenger is arriving in or departing from Dubai.

At departure

The service is available to all passengers, including:

UAE citizens

UAE residents

Visitors

At arrival

During the first phase, the service is available to:

UAE citizens

UAE residents

GDRFA Dubai said that the service will be expanded in line with approved plans and as and when operational requirements arise.

'Click & Travel' Will Be In Action In Certain Situations

The mobile service has been designed particularly for situations that require greater flexibility and speed. It can be used whenever the passenger traffic is significantly high, during cases of operational pressure or in situations that need a faster response, and emergencies.

Instead of relying on fixed service points, airport teams will be able to send passport control officers directly to where the passngers are. This will not only cut down on waiting points but will also improve passenger flow.

Also Read: Studying In Canada Just Got Costlier: How Much Funds Indian Students Need To Show

Over 31,000 Transactions Already Completed

"Click & Travel" began pilot operations in May 2026, and approximately 31,373 transactions were completed through the service until August 31, 2026. GDRFA Dubai said the number of completed transactions reflects the service's readiness to operate within the airport environment.

Usually, the passenger goes to the immigration service. With "Click & Travel," the immigration service can go to the passenger. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, said the initiative reflects a move beyond simply improving procedures towards redesigning the passenger experience.

GDRFA Dubai is continuing to develop "Click & Travel" and is exploring the possibility of expanding the range of services that can eventually be completed through mobile devices.