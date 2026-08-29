No More Removing Laptops, Liquids: Dubai Airport Upgrades Security Checks

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is introducing next-generation security scanners that will let travellers keep laptops, liquids and other items inside their hand luggage during screening. The move follows comments made last year by Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, who said the airport was testing new security technologies. The upgraded system is designed to make screening procedures faster, smoother and less intrusive for passengers.

According to Gulf News, Griffiths has now confirmed that the rollout is underway, with older screening equipment gradually being replaced across the airport.

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How The New System Will Change Travel Through Dubai Airport

Once the new scanners are fully operational, passengers will no longer need to remove laptops, shoes, liquids or other items during security checks. The technology can analyse the contents of baggage without requiring travellers to unpack their belongings.

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As reported by Gulf News, earlier trials of the system were deemed successful, with airport officials describing it as a "much quicker and more reliable service". The latest update indicates that the initiative has progressed beyond the testing stage and is now being implemented more widely.

The technology is not being limited to a single terminal and is being introduced across Dubai International Airport. Some of the latest upgrades are taking place in Concourse B, where Dubai Airports is also renovating the Hammerhead remote terminal.

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Meanwhile, Terminal 1 is undergoing refurbishment, including the installation of new flooring and additional security lanes.

Dubai Airport is adopting advanced screening and passenger-processing technologies as part of a broader effort to make the travel experience more seamless. The goal is to cut waiting times, reduce conventional security procedures, streamline immigration processes and eliminate unnecessary bottlenecks. Ultimately, the airport aims to help travellers move through the terminal more efficiently, allowing them extra time to relax, dine or shop before boarding their flights.