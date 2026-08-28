10 Countries Where Airlines Let You Turn A Layover Into A Free Holiday

A long layover does not always have to mean spending hours waiting at the airport. In some countries, airlines offer stopover programmes that let travellers step out, explore the destination and turn a single trip into two holidays, sometimes without an additional airfare cost. Content creator Thomas Yeum has rounded up 10 countries where airlines offer free stopover programmes, giving travellers an easy way to add another destination to their itinerary.

If you're planning your next international trip, these stopover offers could be worth knowing about before you book your flight:

1. Iceland

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If you are flying to Europe on Icelandair, you can stay in Reykjavik for up to seven nights at no extra charge on your ticket.

2. Turkey

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Turkish Airlines covers hotel charges for up to three nights in Istanbul if you are flying internationally through Istanbul.

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3. Fiji

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Fiji Airways lets you have a stopover in the city of Nadi for up to three days on your way to Australia or New Zealand.

4. Japan

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If you are flying through Tokyo or Osaka on a long-haul flight with Japan Airlines, you can stay for up to six nights in the cities at no extra cost on your ticket. Additionally, JAL also offers the Japan Explorer Pass, which gives you further access to over 30 cities across the country, where domestic flights start at under $70.

5. Dubai

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Emirates has a programme called “Dubai Connect", where they offer free hotel and free food, as well as free airport transfer and a 48-hour visa when you stop over in Dubai for a long layover.

6. Portugal

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If you are flying transatlantic through Portugal on TAP Air Portugal, you can stop at either Lisbon or Porto for up to 10 days free. Additionally, TAP Air Portugal is also one of the most affordable and best options for flights between the USA and Europe.

7. Abu Dhabi

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If you are flying through Abu Dhabi on a round-trip Etihad ticket, the airline will cover your hotel for up to two nights.

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8. Singapore

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If you are flying from the US to Vietnam, Thailand, or Indonesia, there is a good chance your layover will be in Singapore. Singapore Airlines lets you extend your layover for up to 30 days in the city.

9. Ethiopia

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If you have an 8–24-hour layover in Ethiopia, Ethiopian Airlines will cover your hotel, meals, airport transfers, and even your transit visa for a stopover in Addis Ababa.

10. Germany

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If you are flying to Munich with Lufthansa, you can add a stopover for up to seven days.

So, the next time you are booking an international flight, a long layover could be your chance to explore another country without adding a separate trip to your plans.