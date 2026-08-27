Delhi Family Refuses To Pay Rs 5.74 Lakh Bill After 10-Day Stay At Oberoi Udaivilas In Udaipur

A family of four from Delhi spent a 10-day holiday at the luxurious Oberoi Udaivilas hotel in Udaipur and allegedly refused to pay the bill at the time of checkout. According to reports, on August 12, 2026, a man named Anurag Yadav booked his stay at the five-star hotel through Maker Baha Travel Agency. He stayed at the hotel with his wife and two children from August 14 to 23. The family reportedly availed themselves of several hotel services, including lunch and dinner.

At the time of checkout, the family was billed Rs 5.74 lakh for their 10-day stay. However, Yadav allegedly refused to pay, claiming that the travel agency would settle the amount. The travel agency, however, has denied having any such arrangement with him at the time of booking.

Ravindra Singh, the hotel's liaison manager, has filed a case at the Ambamata police station.

Sub-Inspector Ajayraj Singh stated that, prima facie, the case appears to involve fraud allegedly committed by the tourist in collusion with the travel agency. The matter is under investigation.

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Previously, in July, a 69-year-old man from Tamil Nadu was arrested for allegedly defrauding more than 300 luxury hotels across India over the past three decades. He reportedly used fake identities and left without paying his bills, police said. The accused, Bingson John, allegedly posed as a foreign tourist guide, an English teacher or a yoga trainer to check into five-star hotels. Police said he would stay for several days, use the hotel's facilities and then disappear without paying the bill. He was also accused of occasionally taking valuable hotel property with him.