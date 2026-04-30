"I Was Getting Scammed Every Time I Reached For My Wallet": Canadian Tourist Speaks Out About Delhi Trip

A Canadian traveller has ignited an online debate after sharing an honest account of his time in Delhi, India, describing the experience as deeply draining due to what he says were repeated scams and dishonesty. The man, known as Steve, posted the video on Instagram via his family travel account, which goes by the handle @jetlagwarriors. In the clip, which has since gone viral, Steve opened up about why his visit to India's capital nearly put him off returning to the country entirely.

Speaking directly to his followers, Steve said that his Delhi experience was the closest he had ever come to writing off an entire country after visiting just one city. He explained that the main reason for his frustration was what he described as relentless dishonesty from people he encountered during his stay.

"Every day, just people trying to scam me," he said, adding that whenever he caught someone in a lie, the reaction was always the same. Rather than showing guilt or remorse, people would simply smile and admit they had been dishonest, without any apparent sense that it was wrong.

Steve also said he felt as though he was being taken advantage of financially on a regular basis. He described the experience of spending money in Delhi as consistently uncomfortable, suggesting that dishonesty had become a normal part of bargaining and negotiation in the city.

Despite his frustrations, Steve made clear that he was not ready to give up on India as a whole. He revealed that his wife had long believed that South India offers a very different experience to the north, and that he had been persuaded to give the country another chance after watching comedian Russell Peters on Netflix.

The couple are now planning a trip to Mumbai, with Steve admitting that his wife is considerably more enthusiastic about the journey than he is. His caption on the original post read that he was hoping Mumbai would offer a different atmosphere.

The video prompted a wide range of reactions online, with some viewers sympathising with Steve's account, while others argued that his comments were unfair and painted an overly negative picture of Indian culture and its people.