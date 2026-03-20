Passenger Ignores CISF's Advice, Gets Scammed Travelling From T3 to T2 At Delhi Airport: 'Lesson Learned'

A traveller at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) recently shared a warning on social media after being scammed while transferring from Terminal 3 (T3) to Terminal 2 (T2). Unaware of the airport's free shuttle services or the short walking distance between the two terminals, the passenger mistakenly took a cab and was significantly overcharged by the driver.

In a social media post titled, 'Got scammed going from T3 to T2 at Delhi Airport', the passenger detailed how, despite a CISF officer's advice, they decided to go ahead with a cab.

"I was supposed to catch a flight from T2, but I didn't check my terminal properly and ended up booking an Uber to T3 instead. At T3, CISF staff were actually really helpful, told me to take the lift to the ground floor and walk towards T2," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"On my way, a Sardar ji stopped me. I told him I was heading to T2. He said it would take 20-30 minutes walking and insisted I take his cab instead. He kept saying, 'Pay whatever fare shows on Ola,'" the passenger added.

With the T2 building visible, the traveller believed that the fare would not be more than Rs 200, but midway through the ride, the cab driver demanded Rs 650.

"Midway through the ride, he casually drops the bomb: Rs 650. I was pissed, but stayed calm and managed to bargain it down to Rs 550. Still felt like a complete scam," the traveller said.

"Lesson learned: Never take a cab for inter-terminal travel at Delhi Airport unless you've locked the fare beforehand. Just walk if you can and have the time. Hope this saves someone else from the same mistake."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reaction

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that it was fairly common scam and that most passengers in rush do not wait for the shuttle services.

"Unless one is in a desert, the rule of thumb should be not to enter a cab without fare confirmation. Have seen it too many times not to. Rest, I hope 500 isn't that much for you," said one user while another added: "Why did you have to believe a taxi driver? Wasn't the CISF's statement clear enough that you could walk to T2? Also, you could have simply approached anybody who works at the airport for advice."

A third commented: "Classic airport hustle, short distance, big charge. Happens more often than it should. Best rule at places like Indira Gandhi International Airport: never get in unless the fare is locked on the app or agreed clearly upfront."

A fourth said: "Common scam at Delhi airport, happened to my friend too. Free shuttle available between terminals, always ask the CISF staff."