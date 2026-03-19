Woman Says Bengaluru Metro Feels Like 'Luxury' After Travelling In 'Warm' And 'Crowded' London Tube

A woman's comparison of the London Tube to Indian metro systems has gone viral on social media. In a now viral Instagram video titled, 'The metro comparison nobody talks about', the woman highlighted the Bengaluru Metro as superior to London's iconic Underground. While navigating the Tube, she experienced sweltering conditions, noting that infrastructure taken for granted in India can feel like a luxury in other parts of the world.

"You won't believe this, but one moment that really surprised me in the UK happened when I took the metro from London towards Tower Bridge," the video was captioned.

"Suddenly, I realised I was sweating. And I remember thinking why am I sweating inside a metro? That's when it hit me, many trains and stations on the London Underground don't have air-conditioning."

The woman highlighted that the lack of air conditioning in a transit system in one of the biggest cities in the world felt like a 'cultural shock' to her.

"Even the metro stations felt like an underground railway platform without AC. During busy hours it can get warm and crowded, which honestly came as a big cultural shock to me."

The user explained that travelling abroad had provided her with a newfound appreciation for things that we often take for granted in India, especially the rapidly developing public transport system.

"Because the moment I step into the metro in Bengaluru, everything is fully air-conditioned the station and the train. It's cool, comfortable, and designed for the weather. Travel really gives perspective. Sometimes the things we take for granted at home turn out to be luxuries in other parts of the world."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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As the video went viral, social media users pointed out that most Western nations had not upgraded their public transport infrastructure due to the car and oil lobby. Meanwhile, countries like India were heavily investing in improving public transport.

Last week, a travel vlogger posted a similar video, debunking the idea that commuting was safe and easy in London. The clip showed people urinating on the platform as well as inside the train, while the coaches reeked of a peculiar smell. The vlogger also called out the people of South Asian origins living in the city who boasted about the transport system.