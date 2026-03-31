Man Compares Bengaluru And Delhi Metro, Calls Connectivity In Delhi 'Remarkable' But Flags Civic Issues

A recent post by an X user has sparked a widespread debate comparing the Delhi Metro and Bengaluru (Namma) Metro. The viral discussion highlights a contrast between infrastructure connectivity and public discipline in the two cities. In the post, the user named Abhinav praised the extensive Delhi Metro network and numerous interchanges that make travel across the National Capital Region highly efficient. The user observed that Bengaluru has focused more on the aesthetic and design of metro stations rather than achieving the same level of widespread connectivity seen in Delhi.

However, the commuter flagged a significant lack of civic sense among Delhi Metro passengers, citing incidents of spitting on tracks and general disregard for public property. He further highlighted Bengaluru's practice of having two security guards at every platform to ensure passengers stay behind the yellow line, suggesting Delhi should adopt similar measures to curb behavioral issues.

"Delhi Metro connectivity is remarkable, honestly. Meanwhile, Bangalore has focused more on the metro stations instead of connectivity. But in the BLR metro, there are 2 security guards at each platform, making sure someone doesn't cross the yellow line to prevent such incidents. Something like this should be in Delhi too, because lack of civic sense is real here; I've seen people spitting in the metro tracks. When the government does something good, it's the people who destroy it," he wrote.

See the post here:

I've travelled in both banglore and delhi metro now.



delhi metro connectivity is remarkable honestly.



meanwhile banglore has focused more on the metro stations instead of connectivity.



But in blr metro there are 2 security guards at each platform making sure someone doesn't… https://t.co/OC6Df1oh3m — abhinav (@AbhinavXJ) March 30, 2026

The post has garnered close to 30,000 views, triggering mixed reactions from other commuters. Some users argued that Delhi's massive crowd makes it difficult to notice existing security personnel, while others pointed to the presence of CRPF jawans at major stations to maintain order.

One user wrote, "It's not that Delhi doesn't have guards, it's that the crowd is so massive you barely notice them."

Another commented, "You can't compare Delhi (350km plus network) connectivity with Bangalore (70 km plus network), but yeah, the Delhi metro is awesome at this point. Except that one has to be fine with loud people and strange altercations."

A third said, "Bangalore metro started when already Delhi metro has full connectivity and 90% settled. Secondly it is not the metros that keep hygienic, it is we who keep it hygienic and implement rules and regulations," while a fourth added, "Only used Delhi Metro, but the civic sense point is spot on. Infrastructure is top-tier, behavior isn't."

Commuters in Bengaluru countered that their city also faces issues, such as passengers crowding gates and rushing to board before others can exit. "I've also traveled in both and you're right but let me add something I personally experience everyday here in Bangalore. The people here also does not have civic sense. Always standing in front when gates open and try to board first. It's less than Delhi no doubt," yet another user said.