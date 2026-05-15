Content Creator Ankur Warikoo Says He Is Shutting Down His 'Rs 100 Crore' Business

Finfluencer and content creator Ankur Warikoo on Friday (May 15) announced the closure of his education platform that provides upskilling courses. In a social media post, Warikoo said continuing the business "did not make sense", despite the venture's strong financial track record over the past six years. According to Warikoo, the platform achieved significant commercial success during its operation, generating Rs 100 crore in total sales and securing Rs 25 crore in profits.

"I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business. We've grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020," wrote Warikoo in an X (formerly Twitter) post, adding: "5 lakh students. 100 crores in sales. 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it."

Warikoo added that he would share more details about the decision in another video scheduled for Saturday (May 16) at 8:30 pm IST.

"I'll be sharing more about my decision and what happens next tomorrow, May 16, 8:30 PM. Set a reminder," he added.

Since launching his courses business in 2020, Warikoo has built a massive digital presence. Boasting over seven million YouTube subscribers, nearly four million Instagram followers, and seven lakh followers on X, he has established himself as a prominent content creator and educator.

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Social Media Reactions

As Warikoo's post gained traction, social media users were surprised by the announcement and speculated what could have led to the closure. Quizzed by one of the users if the decision was prompted by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools making learning more accessible, Warikoo replied: "It should. And it has."

Others claimed that Warikoo might be gearing up to launch another business by generating hype through his announcement: "Set your reminders for another fad/gimmick/nonsense."

A third commented: "When you've earned Rs 100 crores already, then it really makes no sense to continue it."