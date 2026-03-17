Woman Exposes Poor And Unhygienic Conditions Of London Tube In Viral Video

A travel vlogger has gone viral for exposing the poor and dilapidated condition of the London transport, especially the underground train network, popularly called the London Tube. In an Instagram post, the user named Meharma attempted to debunk the polished stories often told by Southeast Asian expats as she slammed the idea of London's commute being safe and easy. She went on to add that the South Asian rickshaw rides felt calmer and peaceful by comparison.

"The moment I sat in the underground London Tube, my nose was blocked like this aunty. I could not understand where the smell was coming from," Meharma can be heard saying in the video.

In the now-viral clip, Meharma showed people urinating on the platform as well as inside the train while the coaches reeked of a peculiar smell. She also called out the people of South Asian origins living in the city and boasted about the transport system.

"I know these videos are very disgusting. But to understand the lifestyle of our relatives in London, it is very important to watch these videos. Now again, the UK people will come to message you that we don't have anything like this," Meharma added.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Man Reveals How Uncle's Rs 60,000 Investment Was Earning Him Rs 14.5 Lakh Monthly

Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.7 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded the woman for showing the ground reality.

"I'll never be able to sit in any public transport anywhere in the world anymore," said one user, while another added: "No one has ever exposed them the way you have."

A third commented: "While travelling in London Tube. I saw a man pissing out on the station while standing inside the Tube gate when it stopped at a station. It was disgusting. After he was done, the ladies around him complained that you should not have done that, but he was drunk and wasn't ashamed at all."

A fourth said: "After living in London for a few months and then in the northwest, I would never for a million bucks choose to live or raise my kid in London."

Last month, a foreign national named Rory Porter went viral after stating that the Delhi Metro was better than the London Underground transit system. Porter lauded Delhi Metro's efficiency, cleanliness, and modern infrastructure, which made travel a hassle-free experience.

"There is plenty of seats. There is no one really standing up. This could be one of the best ones I have been on in the world. Very efficient, lots of stations. Better than London. That is one of the best metros I have been on. Very nice, all air-conditioned, very clean, very modern," said Porter.