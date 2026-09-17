Woman Shares Grandmother's 1976 Passport, Her Vintage Photo Steals The Show

A woman's Instagram post featuring her grandmother's passport from 1976 has taken social media users on a nostalgic trip. The old passport, issued on November 26, 1976, mentions Lucknow and contains a photograph of the woman's grandmother from her student days. While the document itself offers a glimpse into how passports looked at the time, it was the vintage photograph that quickly became the highlight of the post. The photograph shows her grandmother at a much younger age.

For many users, the passport was more than just an old document. It offered a snapshot of a different era, when travel documents looked very different from the passports people carry today. The post also struck a nostalgic chord with users who remembered finding old photographs, letters and official documents belonging to their own parents and grandparents.

"She was a student at that time. Isn't she so pretty," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Much of the attention, however, centred on the grandmother's appearance in the photograph. Several users were impressed by how stylish and striking she looked during her student years, with some joking that her good looks had clearly been passed down through the family.

One user wrote, "Nani serving lethal face card."

Another user joked about how difficult it is to keep track of important documents today, saying she could not even found her current passport, while the woman had managed to locate one belonging to her grandmother from 1976.

A third uer said, "Omg beautiful, her photo and the passport!."

"These need to be archived in a museum or something," stated a fourth while a fifth added, "Wow.. the facecard and elegance."