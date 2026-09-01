Indian Embassy Warns Indians In UAE Against Sharing Face Scans, Fingerprints

Indian nationals living or visiting the UAE have been warned to stay alert against fraudulent agents and individuals claiming they can help with visa-related services and official documents.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said it has come to its notice that several Indians in the UAE, particularly blue-collar workers, have fallen victim to such scams. These individuals and agents allegedly approach people by offering help with visa regularisation, Emergency Certificates, Exit Permits or Outpasses, Emirates IDs and even employment opportunities.

But the scam can have serious consequences.

The Fraud Can Go Far Beyond Fake Document Services

According to the advisory, victims are sometimes asked to scan their face or provide fingerprints during the process. These biometric details can then allegedly be misused to carry out financial transactions, open bank accounts or obtain loans and credit cards in the victim's name without their knowledge or consent.

This means a person may later discover financial transactions or debts that they never knew about. The consequences can be serious. Victims could face financial liabilities, multiple fines, travel bans and, in some cases, even jail time.

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The Embassy has clearly advised Indian nationals not to share their passport, Emirates ID, biometric data or personal and financial credentials with any unauthorised individual or agency.

This includes:

Eye scans

Face scans

Fingerprints

Personal credentials

Financial information

The advisory makes it clear that these details should not be handed over to private individuals or agents claiming they can arrange official services.

Where Should Biometric Scans Be Done?

Biometric scans may be required for certain processes, including obtaining an Exit Permit or Outpass, an Emirates ID or completing visa regularisation. However, Indian nationals have been told that such scans must be provided only at official UAE Government facilities or counters.

The Embassy has also issued a very important clarification regarding Passports and Emergency Certificates. The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi does not require applicants to provide fingerprint scans or face and eye scans for the issuance of a Passport or Emergency Certificate.

So, if an individual or agent asks for such biometric information while claiming to act on behalf of the Embassy, the Embassy has said that the person is engaging in fraud and should not be entertained.

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What Should Indians Do If An Agent Asks For These Details?

Indian nationals who are approached by an unauthorised person or agent demanding biometric data or an Emirates ID have been advised to verify the person's credentials before proceeding.

They can contact the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayta Kendra for verification or assistance through:

Toll-free number: 80046342

WhatsApp/SMS: 00971543090571

Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in

The Embassy has urged all Indian nationals residing in or visiting the UAE to remain cautious, verify the credentials of anyone offering such services and promptly report suspicious activity to the Embassy or the concerned UAE authorities.