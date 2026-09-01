Video: Foreigner Calls Indian Honking A 'Small Radar'. Internet Says He's Right

Damon Zumbroegel, an architect and creator, has shared an observation about one sound that is impossible to miss on Indian roads: the constant honking. In a recent video posted on X, Zumbroegel explained that horns serve a very different purpose in India compared to many Western countries.

Standing amid busy traffic with scooters, cars, and tuk-tuks moving behind him, he pointed to the constant beeping all around him.

Why Do Indians Honk So Much?

According to Damon, in the West, a horn is often used aggressively. It usually means, "Hey, get out of my way." But in India, he said, the horn works more like a way of communicating your presence to everyone else on the road.

He compared it to bats sending signals out into the world. People beep to let others know, "I'm here."

That constant exchange of sound, he explained, becomes another way of understanding what is happening around you. Drivers use their eyes, ears, and other senses to stay aware of vehicles moving around them.

"And for some reason, nobody really crashes," he said, adding that he had personally never seen anybody crash in India. He described the experience of traffic moving, beeping and weaving around each other as something that somehow "all sort of works out."

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Having ridden motorcycles in India for many years, Zumbroegel said the horn eventually starts feeling like a small radar. You put out a signal. Others are doing the same. And gradually, you develop a sense of where everyone around you is.

He called the experience "really amazing."

However, he also pointed out what happens when someone gets used to Indian roads and takes those honking habits abroad. According to him, if you start honking frequently in another country, people may not take it as friendly communication at all. "They want to kill you," he joked.

He pointed out that in India, the horn is crucial, and drivers use it to let others know where they are.

Viral Video Sparks Discussion

The post sparked an interesting conversation, with several people agreeing that honking in India is often less about anger and more about communication. One user pointed out that comparing Indian driving directly with the West may not make sense because of the difference in population density and traffic conditions.

Another person described the horn as a "communication medium like Morse code." One commenter shared a personal experience of honking at a taxi in Nepal that had stopped in the middle of the road. They said a tourist bystander argued with them for honking, while the taxi driver himself did not seem bothered.

Later, after driving in the US, they realised why. "Honking here is actually like scolding and leads to road rage," they wrote.

One commenter perhaps summed up the idea most creatively, calling the horn "a language and emotion at the same time," while comparing it to the sonar detection used by dolphins.

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Another person also pointed out that this kind of honking is not unique to India. They said that in Vietnam and other countries, horns are used to announce that a vehicle is approaching an intersection or a side street where other traffic may not be able to see it. In those situations, the horn is simply a friendly warning.