Indian Woman Renews Passport From US In Just 7 Days, Internet Debates Police Verification

Getting a passport renewed can often mean waiting, tracking applications and wondering when the police verification will be completed. In fact, it's something most of us can relate to. Constantly checking tracking liks, waiting for verification calls, or just a hint of update keeps us on our toes. But one Indian passport holder has shared her experience of renewing her passport from the US, and it was processed rather quickly.

In a recent post on X, user Charanya Kannan said she got her Indian passport renewed through the Indian Embassy in San Francisco in exactly seven days.

Indian Woman Got Her Passport Renewed In 7 Days

Sharing her experience, Kannan wrote, "Got my Indian passport renewed within exactly 7 days by the Indian embassy in SFO." She added that the seven-day timeline included police verification of her house in India.

But the real surprise came when she called her parents in India to inform them of the upcoming police verification procedure. But when she called, her parents revealed that the verification had already been completed earlier that day. Adding to her surpise, her parents told her that the police officer didn't even accept a cup of cofeee at her house.

She compared this experience with what she remembered as an older practice of having to "pay" the officer during verification.

Some Users Couldn't Relate To Her Experience

As her post went viral, it turned into a discussion abou passport renewal and police verification in India. The comment section got filled with people sharing their own experiences during the process.

One X user said their passport renewal took considerably longer. They said they had applied at the Copenhagen office in 2024 and waited around six weeks. Since the main delay was police verification, the process go over quickly

Another person recalled paying Rs 5,000 for verification because they were not at home when the officer visited. Another simply commented, "Lucky you!"

One user completely questioned the need for police verification in such cases, asking, "While the speed is good, what is the point of police verification when you are in the USA? Consider a family is in the US, who can help them with police verification? Where will police go, as they don't have a home?"

But for some, the speedy process didn't exactly come as a surprise. One user said, "At least with the passports, this has been the case for more than 6-7 years now." Another shared how their mother's passport renewal was completed so quicly, they had the passport in hand in just a couple of days.

One user added, "I got my passport in 2002 and renewed it without any 'pay' within 2 weeks and just in time for my travel. Renewed in 2012 even quicker from abroad. Can't believe in 2026 this is such a huge story."

Kannan's experience highlighted an officer who refused even a cup of coffee while carrying out the verification. But for several other users, the experience involved payments.