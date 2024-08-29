Online Passport Portal Shut For 5 Days, All Appointments To Be Rescheduled

The online portal for passport applications will be shut for the next five days for a maintenance exercise, the government has said. No new appointments can be scheduled during this period and appointments booked earlier will be rescheduled.

"Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants," a note on the Passport Seva portal said.

The External Affairs Ministry said this is a routine procedure. "For rescheduling of appointments, we always have contingency plans. The maintenance activity for a public centric service (like Passport Seva Kendras) is always planned in advance so that no inconvenience is meted out to public. So rescheduling an appointment will not be a challenge," an official from the ministry has said.

The Passport Seva portal is used to book appointments at centres across the country to apply for a new passport or to renew a passport. On the day of appointment, applicants must reach the passport centres and provide their documents for verification. Following this, a police verification takes place and then, the passport reaches the applicant's address. Applicants can opt for the regular mode, in which the passport reaches the applicant within 30-45 working days, or the Tatkaal mode in which it reaches within days.