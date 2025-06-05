How To Apply For Passport In India: Steps, Documents And Everything Else To Know

Thinking about finally taking that international trip or studying abroad? The first thing you will require is a valid Indian passport. Thankfully, because of the online portals, applying for one is easier than ever. Gone are the days of endless paperwork and standing in long queues. With an easy online passport system, you can apply for a new passport or renew an existing one from the comfort of your home. Still, if you are new to thing, it could feel a bit daunting. But worry not! Follow these simple steps to understand the process thoroughly, so that you're at ease while it happens. Here's what you need to do to get a passport in India.

Also Read: Visa-Free Travel: Philippines Introduces Visa-Free Entry For Indian Passport Holders. Details Here

Photo: Unsplash

Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Applying For A Passport In India

Follow these simple steps if you want to apply for a passport in India.

1. Register On The Passport Seva Portal:

Visit the Passport Seva Online Portal.

Select “New User Registration” and fill in the required details, including your name, date of birth, and email ID.

2. Fill Out The Form

After logging in, select “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport”

Complete the form with all the relevant information

Review before submitting

3. Pay The Application Fee

After submitting the form, click on “Pay and Schedule Appointment”

Choose your preferred Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK)

Pay the application fee using your choice of mode.

4. Schedule An Appointment

Select a convenient date and time slot for your appointment at the chosen location.

Confirm the appointment and download the application receipt.

5. Visit The PSK/POPSK

Arrive at the selected centre on the scheduled date with all required original documents and self-attested photocopies.

At the centre, your documents will be verified, biometric data will be collected, and you may be interviewed by a passport officer.

6. Police Verification

A police investigation will be conducted depending on the type of application and your current address.

Make sure you are available at your residence during this period and provide any additional documents requested by the police.

7. Track Application Status

On the Passport Seva Portal, click on “Track Application Status” and enter your file number and date of birth.

Check it regularly until your passport is dispatched. Once processed, your passport will be dispatched to your registered address.

Photo: Unsplash

What Documents Do You Need For A Passport

When applying for a passport, you must provide original documents along with self-attested photocopies. The specific documents may vary based on each person's circumstance,

1. Proof Of Address (any one of them):

Aadhar Card

Voter ID

Electricity, Water, or Telephone Bill

Bank Statement

Rental Agreement

2. Proof of Date Of Birth (any one of them):

Birth Certificate

School Leaving Certificate

PAN Card

Aadhar Card

3. Identity Proof:

PAN Card

Aadhar Card

Voter ID

4. Additional Documents (if applicable):

Marriage Certificate (for name change after marriage)

For minor applicants, present address proof document in the name of parent(s) can be submitted.

Divorce decree, court order (if adopted), or police report (if passport is lost or stolen)

Moreover, make sure that all the documents are valid and up to date to avoid delays in processing.

How Much Will A Passport Cost In India?

On the Passport Seva portal, you find a “Fee Calculator” that helps you determine the cost of your passport, based on the type.

Adults (18 years and above): The fee for a passport for an adult is Rs 1,500 (for 36 page booklet), and Rs 3,500 for a Tatkal (emergency) passport.

Adults (18 years and above): The fee for a 60-page booklet for adults is Rs 2,000. The tatkal fee for the same is Rs 4,000

Minor (Below 18): The fee for a 36-page booklet is Rs 1,000. Whereas the tatkal fee for the same is Rs 3,000.

How Long Will It Take To Get A Passport In India?

The processing time of your passport depends on the type of service you have asked for and whether or not police verification is required:

For Normal Passport:

With police verification: 25 to 30 working days

Without police verification: 7 working days

For Reissue (no address change):

7 working days (mostly)

Also Read: Kashmir To Be Linked By Vande Bharat Express In Historic Rail Launch: All You Need To Know

Who Is Eligible For An Indian Passport?

Any Indian citizen can apply for a passport, if they meet the following criteria:

Must be an Indian citizen by birth, descent, registration, or naturalisation

Should not be facing any criminal proceedings or have a pending warrant

For minors, consent from both parents/legal guardians is required

For Tatkal applications, additional verifications may also be needed.

So, follow these steps and get your passport hassle-free!