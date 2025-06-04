Kashmir To Be Linked By Vande Bharat Express In Historic Rail Launch: All You Need To Know

There is something magical about the Kashmir Valley that captures the imagination of every traveller. With its snow-capped mountains and rich culture, it has always felt like a world apart. But what has been missing all these years is a seamless rail connection. That is finally about to change. On June 6, 2025, Kashmir is set to welcome its first Vande Bharat Express, which will begin its journey from Katra in Jammu. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the successful completion of the 272-kilometre Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link. The train will travel all the way to the Baramulla division, opening new doors for connectivity and commerce.

According to a report by IANS, the Vande Bharat Express will operate daily between Katra and the Kashmir Valley. A separate goods train service will also run based on seasonal requirements, especially to support the transport of fresh produce and other essential goods. Prime Minister Modi will also launch passenger services from Katra, the holy town home to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple, to Baramulla in North Kashmir.

The launch of a return service from Baramulla to Katra is also on the horizon, marking a significant milestone in India's railway development. Despite existing rail links within the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region, the Katra-Banihal section posed the greatest challenge due to its treacherous terrain. Spanning 111 kilometres, this stretch pushed the boundaries of engineering and human determination. Prime Minister Modi will also formally inaugurate the Chenab Bridge, a marvel of engineering that stands 1,178 feet above the Chenab River, surpassing the height of the Eiffel Tower. Additionally, he will unveil the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge.

These feats of engineering have transformed a seemingly impossible challenge into a reality. This new rail link will unite Kashmir and Kanyakumari via a continuous railway line, realizing a seven-decade-old vision of national integration. The project's impact is expected to extend beyond infrastructure, boosting sectors like horticulture, agriculture, education, and tourism, while significantly enhancing the lives of local residents.