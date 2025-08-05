Watch: Vande Bharat Zips Across J&K's Anji, Chenab Bridges

The Vande Bharat Express was caught on camera smoothly gliding across the Anji and Chenab bridges in Jammu and Kashmir.

The mesmerising visuals, shared by the Ministry of Railways, show the red-orange train cruising through the terrain, with the Kashmir valley in the background.

"The iconic orange streak of #VandeBharatExpress powers through the challenging terrain, harmonising with the landscape as it gracefully crosses the awe-inspiring Anji Bridge and Chenab Bridge," the Ministry wrote on X.

The iconic orange streak of #VandeBharatExpress powers through the challenging terrain, harmonising with the landscape as it gracefully crosses the awe-inspiring Anji Bridge and Chenab Bridge. pic.twitter.com/8mS0zeikrb — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 5, 2025

The Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, linking the valley with high-speed rail services for the first time.

The Chenab Bridge, featured in the video, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. Standing at a height of 359 metres above the river, the bridge is hailed as an engineering marvel. It connects the regions of Katra and Reasi and rises even taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

PM Modi had earlier called the Chenab Bridge as an "extraordinary feat of architecture," adding that it would boost connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.

Approved in 2003 under PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the project took 22 years to complete. Engineers constructed 93 deck segments, each 85 tonnes, with remarkable precision.

The Chenab Bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link. Spanning 1,315 metres, its 467-metre steel arch is built to withstand winds over 260 kmph and seismic activity, using 28,000 tonnes of steel and 6 lakh bolts.

The Anji Khad Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge. Completed in 11 months, it towers 331 metres above the valley, anchored by 96 cables and a 193-metre-high inverted Y-shaped pylon.

Together, they cut travel time between Katra and Srinagar to three hours with the Vande Bharat Express. They are also built to support heavy artillery.