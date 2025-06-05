In Pics: Key Facts About World's Tallest Railway Bridge In J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's tallest railway bridge, an engineering marvel, over the River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project. It is designed to withstand strong winds and earthquakes and has a lifespan of 120 years.

The Chenab Bridge is taller than the Eiffel Tower, reaching 1,178 feet above the riverbed, and its main arch has a length of 467 1,532 feet.

Photo Credit: PTI

The steel arc bridge is 1,315 metres long and it has been engineered to withstand seismic conditions and strong winds over 260 kmph.

Photo Credit: PTI

At least 28,000 tonnes of steel were used to build the bridge.

Photo Credit: PTI

The engineers also used six lakh bolts, and 17 spans. It has been built at a cost of over Rs 14,000 crore.

Photo Credit: PTI

The bridge has been built with 93 deck segments, each weighing around 85 tonnes, which were launched from both ends of the valley.

Photo Credit: PTI

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee approved the bridge's construction in 2003, taking 22 years to complete the structure.

Photo Credit: X/@Ravi3pathi

The Chenab bridge stands as a symbol of national integration and engineering excellence, and is expected to boost tourism in the region. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project will provide seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir valley and the rest of the country.