In Pics: Key Facts About World's Tallest Railway Bridge In J&K

The bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's tallest railway bridge, an engineering marvel, over the River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project. It is designed to withstand strong winds and earthquakes and has a lifespan of 120 years.
The Chenab bridge stands as a symbol of national integration and engineering excellence, and is expected to boost tourism in the region. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project will provide seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir valley and the rest of the country.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world