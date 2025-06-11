All Seats Booked For Next 10 Days On Kashmir Train Days After Inauguration

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Train bookings for the new Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service are fully sold out for 10 days.

The train connects Kashmir to the rest of India. The closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway won't affect travel.

The Rs 43,000 crore project took over 40 years to complete and was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi recently.

It's a booking frenzy for trains to Kashmir. Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country by rail, the train service is seeing an unprecedented rush.

Officials said tickets have been sold out and all the seats booked for the next 10 days.

The Katra-Srinagar train has transformed connectivity to Kashmir valley. The rail link is an engineering marvel as people rush to experience a journey through the world's tallest rail bridge, the Chenab bridge, and some of the longest rail tunnels.

The three-hour journey is a dream for many as it brings Kashmir valley closer to Jammu region and the rest of the country.

The Rs 43,000 crore rail project was completed early this year, and PM Modi inaugurated it on Friday last.

It has taken more than four decades to complete the massive project that has helped to replace Kashmir's remoteness and a sense of separation with proximity.

Although there is no direct train service between Srinagar and Delhi, and passengers have to change trains at Katra, the rail link itself is seen as a major achievement towards integrating Kashmir valley with the rest of the country in a true sense.

A day after inauguration, the railways formally started the train service between Katra and Srinagar. From day one, there has been a long waiting list as enthusiastic people tried to catch the first train.

Officials said the rush is increasing by the day and two trains between Katra and Srinagar, and vice-versa are falling short to cope with the demand.

Before the launch of this train service, the only link between Kashmir valley and the rest of the country was the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH 44), which would often get closed during rain and snowfall.

After the launch of the rail service, Kashmir valley will no longer remain "cut off" from the rest of the country, come rain or snow.

The rail link is largely paved by tunnels and bridges through the geologically challenging Himalayan mountains.