Over 1,000 To Receive Gallantry Awards On 15 August, Jammu And Kashmir Gets Most

The medals will be presented as part of the Independence Day celebrations to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of these individuals.

These medals are tribute to the bravery and dedication of all officers and personnel. (Representational)
  • Ministry of Home Affairs announced 1,090 medals for officers, personnel across all services.
  • Police category received 226 Gallantry Medals, 89 Presidents Medals, and 635 Meritorious Service Medals
  • Jammu and Kashmir personnel received the highest number of Gallantry Medals, followed by CRPF and BSF members
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the official list of recipients of medals for Police, Fire Services, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Services on the occasion of Independence Day on Friday.

The honours include Gallantry Awards, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service.

This year, a total of 1,090 medals will be conferred, comprising 233 Gallantry Medals, 99 President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 758 Medals for Meritorious Service.

In the Police category, 226 officers and personnel have been selected for the Gallantry Medal, 89 will be honoured with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and 635 will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The highest number of Gallantry Medals has gone to personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, followed by members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

For the Fire Services, 62 awards have been announced, which include six Gallantry Medals, five President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 51 Medals for Meritorious Service.

In the Home Guard and Civil Defence category, the honours will include one Gallantry Medal, three President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 41 Medals for Meritorious Service.

For Correctional Services, two officers will be recognised with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, while 31 will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.

This annual recognition is a tribute to the bravery, dedication, and distinguished service of officers and personnel across states, union territories, and central armed police forces.

The medals will be presented as part of the Independence Day celebrations to acknowledge the exceptional contribution of these individuals in safeguarding law, order, and public safety in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

