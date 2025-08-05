PM Modi To Inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan On August 6. Know Key Features

LED lighting with sensors, solar power plants, wastewater treatment, rainwater harvesting, solid waste management including composting, and electric vehicle charging points - sustainability is at the heart of Kartavya Bhavan, the first completed Common Central Secretariat building (CCS-3). Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar announced the eco-friendly features of Kartavya Bhavan at a press conference ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6.

Aiming for a GRIHA 4-star rating, this six-story building complex covers 1.5 lakh square meters. It will redefine sustainable governance by housing key ministries like Home Affairs and External Affairs in one location.

Kartavya Bhavan is a key part of the Central Vista Project, launched in 2019 to modernise Lutyens' Delhi. By consolidating important ministries in one place, it streamlines operations, encourages teamwork, and eliminates the problems associated with scattered, outdated offices. North and South Blocks will become a national museum, and other old buildings will make way for new CCS structures. This vision reflects a modern, sustainable India.

Energy Efficiency At Its Core

Kartavya Bhavan features double-glazed windows and LED lighting with sensors for occupancy and daylight. It is expected to achieve 30 per cent energy savings. An Integrated Building Management System helps optimise energy use. Additionally, lifts with regenerative drives recover energy during braking. Over-deck insulation and air-insulated stone cladding limit heat gain. A smart air-conditioning system includes variable frequency drives, heat recovery, and carbon dioxide-based fresh air intake to create a healthy and efficient workspace. Basement ventilation is only activated when carbon monoxide (CO) levels exceed safe limits, reducing energy waste.

Powering The Future With Renewable Energy

Kartavya Bhavan is a significant solar energy producer. Its 366 KWp rooftop photovoltaic system is expected to generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity annually. There is also an additional 200 KW of solar capacity planned for the security building's rooftop. Solar water heaters can provide over 26 per cent of the daily hot water needs, reducing dependence on traditional energy sources.

Water Conservation: Zero Discharge, Maximum Reuse

Kartavya Bhavan will function as a zero-discharge facility, treating and reusing 1.1 million liters of wastewater per day, which can cover 60 per cent of its total demand. Rainwater harvesting systems capture water for drinking. Dual plumbing, drip irrigation for landscaping, low-flow taps, sensor-based urinals, and efficient drinking water fountains ensure that every drop is used wisely.

Waste To Wealth

Solid waste management enhances Kartavya Bhavan's environmental profile. An in-house system is capable of collecting, sorting, and transforming 1,000 kg of organic waste into manure daily. This recycling will keep landfills from filling up.

Eco-Friendly Mobility

Kartavya Bhavan has 324 efficient puzzle parking slots, a parking guidance system, and 120 electric vehicle charging points that can service 650 vehicles a day.

As Kartavya Bhavan becomes part of the revamped Kartavya Path, alongside the new Parliament and the Vice President's enclave, it symbolises India's commitment to progress and sustainability. With CCS-1, 2, and 3 now complete and more buildings planned for 2026, the future of governance looks green, efficient, and undeniably promising.