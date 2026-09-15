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Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Cargo Smoke Alert

The flight 6E6504 landed safely at Lucknow Airport at 6.29 pm with 103 passengers and 6 crew members, airport authorities said.

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Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Cargo Smoke Alert
Lucknow Airport immediately activated its emergency response protocols.
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An IndiGo flight operating from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow's Chowdhury Charan Singh Airport on Tuesday following a smoke warning in the aircraft's cargo area, an official statement said.

The flight 6E6504 landed safely at Lucknow Airport at 6.29 pm with 103 passengers and 6 crew members, airport authorities said, adding that no untoward incident was reported.

Lucknow Airport immediately activated its emergency response protocols and deployed fire and rescue, ambulance and terminal support to ensure the safe handling of the aircraft, passengers and crew.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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