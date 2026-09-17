Haryana Gets DLF's Rs 140-Crore Plan To Decongest Gurugram's Shankar Chowk

The Haryana government has approved DLF's infrastructure proposal to construct a three-lane flyover from Ambience Mall to Cyber City in Gurugram, and a three-lane underpass from Moulsari Avenue towards Delhi.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 130 crore to Rs 140 crore, is aimed at easing traffic movement between Ambience Mall, Cyber City and Delhi. DLF will bear the full expenditure, a senior official said.

The company plans to begin with the flyover first, while work on the underpass will be taken up later, the official added.

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The project is slated to be completed within one year from the date the tender is awarded. The exact construction and completion dates will be finalised after the tender is floated.

Haryana Approves DLF's Infrastructure Proposal

The proposal was submitted to the Haryana government through the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last year. Confirming the approval, a senior DLF official said the company would issue a letter of approval soon.

“The DLF proposal to build a flyover and underpass has been approved by the Haryana government. We will issue a letter of approval in this regard soon,” the official said.

He added that the company would first construct the three-lane flyover from Ambience Mall to Cyber City. “The entire expenditure on these two structures, which is expected to be around Rs 130 crore to Rs 140 crore, will be borne by the company. Construction of the underpass will be taken up later,” he said.

What Is DLF's Flyover And Underpass Plan?

As per the proposal, the flyover will begin at the U-turn underpass on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Ambience Mall and extend towards Cyber City on the Delhi-to-Jaipur side of the highway.

The structure will provide direct connectivity between Ambience Mall and Cyber City, allowing vehicles to avoid potential conflicts at Moulsari Avenue and Shankar Chowk. It is also expected to facilitate traffic movement towards Gurugram and Jaipur.

The proposed flyover will run parallel to the existing highway flyover and above the service road. Vehicles using the underpass near Ambience Mall will be able to take the flyover towards Cyber City and Iffco Chowk, according to the proposal.

The second structure will be a three-lane underpass from Moulsari Avenue towards Delhi. It will pass beneath the expressway and allow vehicles to join Delhi-bound traffic in the middle lanes, helping reduce conflicts with other traffic movements.

Traffic Study Highlights Congestion

A traffic study submitted to GMDA and the state government highlighted the need for grade separation on the stretch between Ambience Mall and Cyber City. The study was conducted over 15 days in August last year by a private consultant on behalf of DLF.

According to the study, the Delhi-bound corridor on the stretch carries 24,429 passenger car units (PCUs) during the evening peak hour, with a volume-to-capacity ratio of 1.7.

The Ambience Mall service road records 16,163 PCUs during the morning peak and 15,425 PCUs during the evening peak. The study also recorded evening peak traffic of 13,080 PCUs per hour in both the Udyog Vihar and Cyber City sections.

The report estimated traffic volumes in the Udyog Vihar-Cyber City area at around 13,000-16,000 PCUs per hour, indicating the need for grade separation. It further stated that total traffic on the stretch from Delhi stood at 52,700 PCUs per hour, exceeding the design capacity.

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Moulsari Avenue Junction was recorded as carrying 20,800 PCUs per hour. Based on these findings, the study proposed a flyover and underpass to improve traffic movement and address congestion.