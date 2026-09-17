Delhi vs Kerala: Bangkok Woman And Partner Compare Two Sides Of India

From food, culture and landscapes to weather and even the overall character of a place, things can feel extremely different as you travel from one state or city to another in India. Travel content creator Emma, based in Southeast Asia, experienced this diversity firsthand on her trip to India.

In a video shared on Instagram featuring herself and her partner, Emma drew parallels between two places that could hardly be more different geographically, Delhi in the north and Kerala in the south. In the video, Emma shared glimpses of Delhi's streets while she and her partner appeared to be seated in an auto. The clip captured the familiar bustle of the capital, from constant honking and traffic to people approaching vehicles at signals asking for money.

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The text on the video read, “Currently in Delhi but.”

The reel then transitioned to Kerala, where Emma was seen spending time amid nature. The mood was noticeably quieter and more relaxed, with glimpses of her meditating and enjoying a boat ride at what appeared to be Kerala's backwaters. The contrast between the two experiences was evident, with the text on the Kerala clip reading, “My heart is in Kerala.”

Take a look:

Further in the caption, Emma elaborated on how India's diversity left an impression on her. “India isn't JUST Delhi,” she wrote, explaining that for someone visiting the country for the first time, the capital's “traffic, the noise, the crowds, the constant chaos” can feel overwhelming.

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She urged travellers not to assume that Delhi represents the whole of India. “Because it REALLY isn't,” she wrote, recalling how travelling from Delhi to Kerala made her feel like she had “landed in a different country.” She described Kerala's palm trees, peaceful beaches, backwaters, slow mornings and sunsets as a stark contrast to the capital.

“Same country. COMPLETELY different experience,” Emma wrote, highlighting how the landscapes, food, culture and pace of life can change as you travel across India.

She concluded, “India isn't one experience... it's about 100 different ones in one country,” encouraging those who may find Delhi intimidating not to let that put them off exploring the country.

Reacting to her video, a user wrote, “That's KERALA the God's own Country”

Someone also mentioned, “Please share Kerala with your friends and tell them that we will always welcome you with open arms. India has so many states rich in history, culture, and places to explore, but there's something truly special about Kerala.

“The natural beauty, peaceful atmosphere, warm people, and unique culture make it a place like no other. Come and experience Kerala for yourself. Kerala will always welcome you.”

“Kerala should be the capital of India, just kidding no hate,” a comment read.

A user mentioned, “One and Only State In india Best And Neet Good Culture People, Peace, Nature Beauty, literacy Compare Other States In india...If You Came Then You will Feel”

Someone wrote, “I am from Delhi sorry you have to go through all of that.”

A user asked, “Have you learned a little Malayalam in Kerala? Here is your fav Kerala food.”

What are your views on this contrast? Any immediate thoughts?