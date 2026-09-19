Arvind Kejriwal Missing From Delhi Voter List, Claims AAP. Poll Body Official Responds

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday that the names of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family have gone missing from Delhi's voter list, referring to notices issued under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission. An EC official later clarified that the names will be added to the final list, to come on November 6, as notices have been issued only because they did not map themselves to the previous SIR list.

A notice was also issued to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta -- the reason being an age discrepancy relative to her parents -- though in her case the Electoral Registration Officer of Shalimar Bagh constituency said details had been verified and she's been added to the final list.

In all, over 31 lakh electors have been issued notices as per details shared on Saturday. The draft voter list has 97.5 lakh names. That draft came after 47.5 lakh voters, almost a third of the total, were removed for varied reasons, such as having permanently shifted or being absent, having died, or being enrolled at multiple places.

In the Kejriwal family's case, they are among those who received notices in the New Delhi constituency. Besides Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his parents, Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, and son Pulkit are on the list, a check on the Delhi election department website showed. All of them voted in last year's Delhi elections. The AAP official handle on X posted: "How is it possible that the names of three-time Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji and his family members are missing from the Delhi voter list?"

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has been a longtime resident and was a corporator in the past, had her name on the notice list for Shalimar Bagh, mentioning 'Parent Age Difference <15' as the reason, meaning the age gap between her and one/both of her parents was less than 15 years as per documents available.

What Happens Next

Earlier, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the New Delhi Assembly constituency issued a clarification, saying that non-inclusion of a name in the draft roll does not by itself constitute a final determination of ineligibility. The officer said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) undertook house-to-house visits for distribution of enumeration forms and verification as prescribed under the ECI's instructions issued on May 14, 2026.

The ERO further clarified that eligible persons whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll have an opportunity to submit claims for inclusion through Form 6, along with the required declaration and supporting documents, during the claims and objections period from August 31 to September 30.

On Saturday, the Delhi election office said it published online the list of names with discrepancies. "As on date, 31,63,930 notices have been generated and are being delivered to electors concerned of Delhi. Notices are being issued to the electors who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last revision and to those having logical discrepancies in their linking with the electoral roll of the last revision," a statement said.

Teams are holding camps for hearings, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said.

"There are two types of notices: one for unmapped voters, and one for mapped voters in whose case there are small discrepancies in their names or date of birth, etc," the CEO said at a press conference.

Electors must submit their replies with requisite documents to the EROs. Disposal of notices will be completed by October 10, the CEO said.