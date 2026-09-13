Delhi-NCR PUC Centres To Come Under Camera Surveillance: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening pollution control and vehicle compliance in the capital. In a post on social media, she said all Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres in Delhi-NCR will be equipped with cameras for enhanced monitoring and transparency. The chief minister also announced the commissioning of two fully automated vehicle testing stations for commercial vehicles, a move aimed at improving the efficiency and accuracy of fitness and emissions checks.

What's New At PUC Centres In Delhi NCR

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government has decided to strengthen oversight of Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres, particularly those operating near petrol pumps. She added that all pollution testing centres will be upgraded and equipped with surveillance cameras to improve monitoring, transparency and compliance.

What Is PUC (Pollution Under Control) Certificate

A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is a mandatory document that certifies a vehicle's emissions are within government-prescribed limits. Issued after an emissions test, it records key details such as the vehicle registration number, emission readings and the certificate's validity period. A valid PUC certificate is required under Indian motor vehicle regulations, helps avoid penalties during traffic checks, and is often needed for insurance-related processes.

New Commercial Vehicle Testing Facilities In Delhi NCR Operational

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also announced the opening of two fully automated vehicle testing stations at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand, aimed at improving commercial vehicle fitness inspections in the capital. The facilities use a fully digital testing process with minimal human intervention, helping ensure transparent, efficient and timely vehicle certification.

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The two centres will have a combined annual testing capacity of around 72,000 vehicles. While Delhi already operates an automated testing station at Jhuljhuli in southwest Delhi, the new facilities will significantly expand testing infrastructure in the NCR region.

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The Nand Nagri centre, housed in a 40m x 26m pre-engineered building, features four automated testing lanes, including two for heavy motor vehicles, one for light motor vehicles and one dedicated lane for two-wheelers. The facility will conduct a range of checks, including emissions testing, brake performance, suspension inspection, underbody examination and headlamp alignment, with the capacity to test up to 72,000 vehicles annually, including around 20,000 two-wheelers.