24-Hour High-Speed Connectivity, Affordable Housing At Core Of Delhi 2047 Master Plan

Master Plan for Delhi 2047: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are set for a massive urban overhaul under the ambitious Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD-2047). The plan is designed to provide seamless connectivity, modernise infrastructure and accommodate population growth over the coming decades. A focus on 24-hour public transit networks has emerged as one of the key points of the plan. The plan offers a completely new vision for the capital region when it will celebrate 100 years of independence. Aligning with Viksit Bharat@2047, the master plan aims to transform Delhi into a world-class, inclusive and economically vibrant city for nearly over 30 million people.

Delhi's population growth

The master plan was unveiled by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who during the press conference said that Delhi's population has grown rapidly over the decades, rising from 94 lakh in 1991 to 1.38 crore in 2001 and 2.12 crore in 2021. The population is currently estimated at around 2.40 crore and is projected to reach 3.20 crore by 2047. The plan was unveiled in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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Delhi NCR: Integration of public transport by 2047

A core highlight of the proposal is transitioning major transit networks, including the Delhi Metro and the high-speed Namo Bharat regional rapid rail, into round-the-clock operations similar to commercial hubs like Mumbai.

One of the most significant shifts in the master plan 2047 is the promotion of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), through inclusive zoning, creation of affordable housing, offices, retail, education and public services concentrated around major public transport corridors.

The plan suggests that development around metro and regional transit stations will lead to reduced travel time, lower traffic congestion, higher land use efficiency, enhanced accessibility to jobs and services, and creation of a walkable city with economically active neighbourhoods.

Delhi Metro extension details

The master plan focuses on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and High Speed Rail (HSR) network. It says that these networks would be key for Delhi's future growth and regional integration.

Currently, Delhi's metro network is 416 km long and is expected to expand further by about 279 km in future. The RRTS network is also planned to be extended to around 383 km, connecting Delhi with key regional centres such as Ghaziabad, Meerut, Panipat, Karnal and Alwar.

The operational 82 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has reduced travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under one hour. It shows what high-speed regional connectivity mean for locals, and it affect their lifestyle.

With the help of this plan, the government aims to integrate land use, housing, employment and public transport to create a connected, transit-oriented and sustainable metropolitan region.

"The prioritisation of multimodal connectivity in the Delhi Master Plan 2047 could completely transform the real estate landscape of Delhi-NCR in the coming years," M3M India President Robin Mangla said. "This shift in real estate could shift from Delhi-centric development to a broader NCR growth corridor. Improved transit connectivity will allow people unable to afford a home in Delhi to live in emerging neighbourhoods nearby, reaching the capital within 1 to 1.5 hours. This will create new opportunities for residential, commercial, and mixed-use development. This could provide a long-term boost to land and property demand in areas with good connectivity."

Development of 40 lakh new housing units

The minister also announced that the Delhi Master Plan 2047 also imagines the addition of 30 to 40 lakh new housing units, with a primary focus on affordable housing, to accommodate the national capital's growing population. This move will tackle urban crowding and affordable housing shortages.

Manish Mathur, CEO (Cranes), who is the Action Construction Equipment ACE, said that the Delhi Master Plan 2047 is a significant step towards building a more integrated, efficient, and future-ready National Capital Region (NCR). Such major investments in urban mobility and regional connectivity will not only reduce pressure on Delhi but also expand the NCR's economic reach by enabling faster movement of people, goods, and businesses between neighbouring cities. These projects will drive continued demand for real estate, mining, lifting, road construction, and construction equipment. New opportunities will also open up for Indian manufacturers to contribute to the next phase of the country's infrastructure development.

"Today, in 2026, the Delhi Development Plan 2047 has been officially launched, aligned with the contemporary vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) to establish a structured roadmap for the capital's growth through 2047," Khattar said during the presser.