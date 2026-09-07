Simple Wave First Ride Review: Can Practicality Help Simple Energy Reach The Mainstream?

Can an electric scooter built with family buyers in mind still feel engaging to ride? That's the question Simple Energy is trying to answer with the new Wave. Unlike the company's earlier products, which were aimed at buyers looking for strong performance and long range, the Wave shifts the focus towards practicality without completely giving up on performance.

After spending time with the 3.7 kWh variant, it's evident that Simple has changed its priorities. While the Wave gets several fundamentals right, there are also a few areas that leave room for improvement.

Simple Wave: Design And Features

The Wave takes a noticeably different styling direction compared with Simple Energy's earlier scooters. Rather than chasing aggressive lines and futuristic detailing, it adopts a softer, more approachable design language that feels more appropriate for a family scooter.

The rounded bodywork, spacious proportions and long seat give it a practical appearance without making it look anonymous. The riding position also feels natural, with adequate room around the rider, while the sturdy rear grab handle adds confidence for pillion use.

Not every detail, however, leaves the same positive impression.

Some of the plastic panels feel average in terms of perceived quality, while the switchgear lacks the tactile feedback. The buttons perform their intended function, but they don't convey the same sense of robustness.

Similarly, the Pill storage compartment and the charging-port cover feel rather flimsy. While manufacturers often make selective compromises to meet pricing targets, these are areas where slightly better execution would have elevated the overall quality.

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One area where the Wave recovers well is the display. The screen is clear, easy to read and remains visible even in bright conditions. Its interface is intuitive, and depending on the variant, buyers get features including navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, call and music controls, GPS tracking and over-the-air updates. Higher variants also add traction control, regenerative braking, hill-hold assist and reverse mode.

Practicality is, unsurprisingly, one of the Wave's strongest selling points.

It offers up to 70 litres of storage, including up to 63 litres beneath the seat, a 3-litre glovebox and the additional 4-litre Pill compartment. Combined with the 920 mm-long seat and spacious riding area, the scooter has been designed around everyday usability rather than headline-grabbing specifications alone.

Simple Wave: Performance

The 3.7 kWh battery variant feels well suited to the role it has been designed for. Power delivery is smooth, predictable and more than adequate for everyday city commuting. It also has enough performance in reserve to handle occasional short highway runs without feeling strained.

What stands out is that the Wave doesn't ride like a conventional family scooter. The throttle response is brisk enough to make it feel more eager than you might expect from a scooter in this segment, yet it never feels intimidating. It's an easy scooter to ride, whether you're navigating congested urban traffic or riding on more open roads.

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Comfort is another area where the Wave makes a strong impression. The seat is both long and generously padded, offering good support for the rider and pillion alike. Since family scooters are expected to spend most of their lives in daily commuting rather than spirited riding, this level of comfort becomes more important than outright acceleration.

The suspension setup is equally reassuring. It absorbs potholes and speed breakers with confidence, striking a good balance between ride comfort and body control. It doesn't feel overly soft or excessively firm, making it well suited to Indian road conditions.

However, the ride wasn't entirely without concern.

During a series of brake tests, the initial braking performance felt reassuring, with adequate bite at both lower and higher speeds. But soon afterwards, I noticed an unusual noise coming from the front end. On inspection, one of the nuts securing the front disc-brake caliper had come loose and fallen off during the ride, while the second could be unscrewed by hand.

This may well be an isolated issue specific to this particular test scooter, and it would be unfair to draw broader conclusions based on a single incident. Nevertheless, given that it directly concerns the braking system, it is a matter that deserves immediate attention. Simple Energy should investigate whether this is an isolated assembly issue or whether additional quality-control checks are required before customer deliveries.

Simple Wave: Verdict

The Simple Wave represents an important step in the company's evolution. Instead of concentrating solely on performance, Simple Energy has developed a scooter that prioritises practicality, comfort and day-to-day convenience while still delivering enough performance to keep daily commuting enjoyable.

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The 3.7 kWh variant feels capable in urban conditions, the suspension is well judged, the seating comfort is among its highlights and the generous storage genuinely enhances usability.

At the same time, there are areas that deserve attention. Some of the plastics and switchgear could feel more substantial, while the Pill compartment and charging cover don't quite match the overall execution. More importantly, the front brake-caliper issue experienced on this particular test scooter cannot be overlooked. Although it may be an isolated case, anything related to braking requires immediate investigation.

Overall, the Simple Wave has the ingredients to appeal to buyers looking for a practical family electric scooter. It is priced from Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) for the 2.2 kWh Wave S, while the range-topping Wave+ with the 5 kWh battery and TFT display is priced at Rs 1,89,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru). As Simple Energy enters a far more competitive and volume-driven segment, getting the fundamentals right, particularly build quality, consistency and safety, will be just as important as offering generous storage, useful features and competitive performance.