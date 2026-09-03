Simple Wave Vs Ather Konarc: Which Electric Scooter Is A Better Buy?

The entry-level electric scooter segment is getting more competitive. Ather Energy recently entered the space with the new Konarc, and now Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has launched the Wave. Both scooters target first-time EV buyers, come with similar pricing, and promise an affordable electric mobility experience. So, how do they compare on range, performance, features, and practicality? Let's find out in this specification comparison of the Ather Konarc vs Simple Wave.

Ather Konarc vs Simple Wave: Battery Size, Price Comparison

When it comes to battery options and pricing, the Simple Wave offers a broader lineup with battery packs ranging from 2.2 kWh to 5 kWh, priced between Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh. The range starts with the Wave S 2.2 kWh at Rs 1.10 lakh, while the flagship Wave+ 5 kWh commands Rs 1.90 lakh.

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In comparison, the Ather Konarc lineup currently spans 2.1 kWh to 3.5 kWh battery packs, with prices ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.45 lakh for the announced variants. The entry-level Konarc S 100 undercuts the Wave S with a Rs 1 lakh price tag, while the top-spec Konarc S 161 is also positioned below the comparable higher-capacity Wave variants.

Ather is yet to announce pricing for the Konarc Z 125 and Konarc Z 161. Overall, Simple offers a wider choice of battery capacities, including a larger 5 kWh option.

Ather Konarc vs Simple Wave: Range Comparison

The entry-level Wave S 2.2 kWh offers a claimed range of 110 km, compared to the Ather Konarc S 100's 100 km from its 2.1 kWh battery. In the mid-spec segment, the Wave S 2.7 kWh delivers 123 km, while the similarly sized Konarc S 125 claims 125 km.

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Moving up the range, the Wave 3.7 kWh offers a claimed 171 km, edging past the Konarc S 161's 161 km despite a slightly larger 3.5 kWh battery pack. Simple's biggest advantage comes with the Wave+ 5 kWh, which delivers a claimed 243 km range, a battery size and range figure that currently has no direct equivalent in the announced Konarc lineup. Ather is yet to reveal the range figures for the Konarc Z 125 and Konarc Z 161 variants.

Ather Konarc vs Simple Wave: Motor Comparison

On paper, the Simple Wave holds a clear advantage in motor performance. The scooter uses a permanent-magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that produces up to 6.4 kW on higher variants, while the entry-level version gets a 4.5 kW motor.

In comparison, the Ather Konarc is powered by an IP67-rated PMSM, delivering 4.7 kW on higher trims and 4 kW on the base S 100 variant. The performance gap is also reflected in top speed figures.

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The Wave and Wave+ can reach 90 km/h, while the Wave S tops out at 75 km/h. The Konarc, meanwhile, has a claimed top speed of 70 km/h across the lineup.

Ather Konarc vs Simple Wave: Features Compared

When it comes to features and practicality, the Simple Wave and Ather Konarc take different approaches. The Wave places a strong emphasis on storage, offering up to 70 litres of total capacity, including 63 litres under the seat, a 3-litre glove box and a 4-litre side-mounted Pill storage compartment, giving it a clear advantage over the Konarc's 31-litre underseat storage.

Both scooters support OTA updates, smartphone connectivity and navigation functions on higher variants, while display options include 7-inch TFT/LCD units on the Wave and 4.2-inch or 7-inch DeepView screens on the Konarc.

The Wave's higher trims come equipped with features such as traction control, regenerative braking, hill hold assist, reverse mode, crawl mode and vehicle tracking, along with multiple ride modes.

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The Konarc counters with features like Park Assist reverse, AutoHold, USB Type-C charging and Ather Connect services, including theft alerts, tow alerts and remote charging-status monitoring. The top-spec Konarc Z further raises the technology quotient with Advanced Electronic Braking System (AEBS), MagicKey keyless access, AutoPop boot opening, integrated Google Maps and WhatsApp, and even the ability to display cricket scores on the dashboard when stationary.

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Overall, the Wave focuses on storage and convenience features, while the Konarc differentiates itself with a broader suite of connected technologies and advanced rider-assistance functions.

