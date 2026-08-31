Ather Konarc Vs Bajaj Chetak Vs TVS iQube: Price, Range Compared

Ather Energy has expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the launch of the Konarc, a new offering based on the brand's EL platform and priced from under Rs 1 lakh. Entering one of India's most competitive EV segments, the Konarc will go up against established rivals such as the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. But how do these three electric scooters stack up in terms of price, battery capacity and claimed range? Here's a detailed comparison.

Ather Konarc Vs TVS iQube Vs Bajaj Chetak: Range Comparison

When it comes to range, the TVS iQube ST 5.3 leads the pack with a claimed IDC range of up to 212 km (145 km - 212 km), making it the longest-range scooter among the three. The Ather Konarc S follows with a range up to 200 km (100 km - 200 km), while the Bajaj Chetak C3501 and C3502 (113 km - 153 km) offer up to 153 km on a single charge. At the entry level, the Konarc S 100 delivers 100 km, the iQube 2.3 offers 114 km, and the Chetak C3001 claims 131 km. Buyers prioritising maximum range will find the iQube ST 5.3 (albeit higher in price) to be the standout option, while Ather and Bajaj offer competitive figures in the mid-range segment.

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Ather Konarc Vs TVS iQube Vs Bajaj Chetak: Battery Comparison

TVS also has the largest battery on offer with the iQube ST 5.3's 5.3 kWh pack, followed by the iQube S 4.7 with a 4.7 kWh battery. Ather's Konarc range spans from a 2.1 kWh unit in the S 100 to a 3.5 kWh battery in the S 161. Bajaj's Chetak lineup is simpler, featuring either a 3 kWh battery in the C3001 or a 3.5 kWh battery in the C35 series. While TVS offers the widest battery range and highest capacity, Ather and Bajaj focus on delivering competitive range figures with relatively smaller battery packs.

Ather Konarc Vs TVS iQube Vs Bajaj Chetak: Price Comparison

The Ather Konarc S 100 is the most affordable scooter in this comparison at Rs 99,999, undercutting both the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak ranges. The top-end Konarc Z variant with a range of up to 161 kilometres is yet to be launched. TVS' lineup starts at Rs 1.11 lakh for the iQube 2.3 and goes up to Rs 1.77 lakh for the range-topping iQube ST 5.3. Bajaj's Chetak range is positioned in the middle, starting at Rs 1.19 lakh for the C3001 and reaching Rs 1.57 lakh for the top-spec C3501.

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NDTV AutoMate Opinion:

The three manufacturers have adopted different strategies in the electric scooter market. Ather Energy's portfolio is split between the performance-focused 450 series and the family-oriented Rizta, with the newly launched Konarc positioned as a more accessible option built on the brand's new EL platform. TVS Motor Company, meanwhile, relies on the iQube range, offering multiple battery and variant choices, while also catering to entry-level family buyers with the Orbiter. Bajaj Auto has taken a simpler approach, selling a single electric scooter brand, the Chetak, but offering it in several variants and configurations to appeal to different customer needs and budgets.