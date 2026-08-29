Ather Konarc Arrives With 200 Km Range, 10-Year Battery Warranty

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy used its fourth annual Community Day to unveil what could be one of its most significant product and technology updates yet. The automaker has launched its new electric scooter - Ather Konarc, with a starting price of Rs 1 lakh. And, the company also announced a new battery platform, a smart charging solution for apartment complexes, and a vehicle health assessment tool aimed at improving ownership transparency. Together, the announcements reflect Ather's effort to address some of the biggest concerns surrounding EV adoption in India, including range, battery life, home charging, and resale value.

Ather Konarc: A New Mainstream Electric Scooter

Leading the announcements was the Konarc, Ather's newest scooter and the first model based on the company's new EL platform. Unlike the performance-focused 450 series, the Konarc has been developed around everyday usage, with an emphasis on comfort, stability, practicality and ease of ownership.

The scooter will be offered in six variants across the S and Z lineups, with claimed IDC-certified range options varying from 100 km to 200 km. Ather says the Konarc will also benefit from a 10,000 km service interval, making it easier and potentially cheaper to maintain over long ownership periods.

New features include:

Advanced Electronic Braking System (AeBS)

MagicKey functionality

AutoPop

AirWalk mode

Faster charging through onboard and combined charging solutions

Ather Introduces Fifth-Generation Battery Platform

Alongside the scooter, Ather revealed its new fifth-generation Bedrock battery platform. The biggest highlight here is a system called BreachSense, which is designed to detect microscopic battery damage following a high-impact accident. The technology can identify moisture intrusion risks and alert riders before the issue develops further.

The new battery also features improved cell balancing, which Ather claims will help extend battery life significantly. According to the company, the batteries are now expected to retain 70 per cent state of health for approximately 1 lakh to 1.2 lakh kilometres. To support this, Ather is introducing a 10-year or 1,00,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.

Charging Up To 1,000 EVs In Apartments

Charging infrastructure remains one of the biggest challenges for EV owners living in apartment complexes. To address this, Ather introduced AtherNode, a load management system designed for residential and commercial buildings.

The system can manage up to 1,000 chargers from a central gateway, dynamically distributing available power based on demand. It can also temporarily pause charging during peak electricity usage and resume once capacity becomes available, helping buildings avoid expensive infrastructure upgrades.

Ather True Health: Bringing Transparency to the Used EV Market

Another noteworthy announcement is Ather True Health, a vehicle health report designed to give owners a clearer picture of their scooter's condition. The report analyses data such as riding behaviour, battery health, service history, component condition, and usage patterns.

In an interesting move, the system also generates an estimated resale value for eligible scooters and allows owners to share a complete health report with prospective buyers. The feature will be available for Ather scooters that have completed three years on the road and are equipped with AtherStack Pro.

Ather's Focus Shifts Beyond Just Selling EVs

While the Konarc serves as the headline product, the broader takeaway from Ather Community Day 2026 is that the company is increasingly focusing on the ownership ecosystem around electric vehicles. From battery longevity and charging convenience to resale value and vehicle health monitoring, Ather appears to be tackling the practical concerns that often influence EV purchase decisions.

For a company that began with a small community meet-up in 2016, Community Day has now evolved into a platform where Ather outlines its roadmap for the next phase of electric mobility in India.