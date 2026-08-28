Ather Konarc Undergoes Rigorous Testing Ahead Of India Launch: Watch

Ather Energy has detailed the durability testing undertaken for its upcoming Konarc electric scooter, scheduled to be unveiled on August 29 at Ather Community Day 2026 in Bengaluru. Positioned as a mainstream, high-volume offering, the Ather Konarc will be the company's first production model based on its new modular EL platform.

Ather Konarc Tested For Indian Roads

In a video shared through its social-media channels, Ather shows the Konarc undergoing a series of controlled tests at The Juggernaut, the company's in-house testing facility. According to Ather, its development programme involved about 2,000 individual evaluations intended to simulate more than 1 lakh kilometres of real-world riding.

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As per the brand, the testing shown goes beyond conventional road-running exercises. The scooter has been subjected to drop tests, payload trials, vibration cycles and compression testing, with the aim of assessing how the structure and components cope with prolonged use.

Ather has also replicated difficult weather and road conditions that owners may encounter during everyday commuting. These include heavy-rain simulations, water-wading tests, deep-water scenarios and flood-like conditions. Such tests are intended to evaluate the protection of electrical systems as well as the durability of mechanical components.

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Testing Covers Key Components

The Konarc has undergone kerb-impact assessments focused on the underbody, which are relevant for potholes, uneven roads and raised road edges. A rough-road simulator has also been used to recreate repeated impacts and vibrations over a compressed test period.

Other testing rigs have evaluated the handlebar and steering assembly, braking system, suspension, centre stand, switches, cables and key-lock mechanism. These are everyday touchpoints and moving parts that can experience wear during long-term ownership.

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Thermal-chamber trials form part of the testing programme as well. These are designed to expose the electric scooter to varied temperatures, while rain and water-wading tests assess the sealing and reliability of its sensitive electronic hardware. Continuous vibration testing further checks the scooter's resistance to long-term road shocks.

Steel Chassis And Metal Panels Confirmed

Ather has confirmed that the Konarc uses a steel chassis and metal exterior body panels, a construction approach aimed at offering greater structural robustness for daily use. The test video also confirms a swingarm-mounted motor, a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel.

The company has not yet announced the scooter's battery capacity, riding range, motor output, variants or final prices. The EV is expected to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, which would position it below several existing Ather models and place it in competition with mass-market electric scooters such as the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. This pricing remains unconfirmed until the official launch.