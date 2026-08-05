Ather Names New Family Electric Scooter Konarc; Launch On August 29

Ather Energy has officially named its upcoming family-focused electric scooter Konarc, confirming that it will make its global debut on August 29, 2026, at the company's annual Ather Community Day. Positioned as an affordable, high-volume model, the Konarc is set to be Ather's first production scooter based on its all-new EL platform and marks a major push into India's commuter EV segment.

Design And Positioning

Teaser images show that the Ather Konarc follows the earlier EL01 concept quite closely. The scooter gets a clean, practical design with a handlebar-mounted headlamp and a vertically sculpted front apron. A full-width LED daytime running light is integrated into the front fascia, with illuminated Ather branding placed above it, giving the scooter a recognisable front signature without being overly aggressive.

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From the side, the Konarc adopts a more family-oriented silhouette than the sportier Ather 450 series. It features a long, flat single-piece seat, a spacious floorboard and proportions that clearly aim at everyday usability rather than outright performance. At the rear, slim LED tail-lamps are neatly integrated into the bodywork, while alloy wheels and a front disc brake suggest that higher variants will still offer premium hardware.

Built On The EL Platform

Ather CEO Tarun Mehta has previously described the EL platform as the result of nearly a decade of EV development at the company. Unlike earlier products that largely appealed to technology enthusiasts and performance-focused riders, the EL platform has been designed with affordability, practicality, comfort, charging convenience, servicing costs, resale value and safety at its core.

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In that sense, the Konarc is expected to play a role similar to the Ather Rizta, which helped broaden the brand's appeal among families, but with a more accessible price point. If priced aggressively, the Konarc could become Ather's volume driver in India's largest electric scooter segment.

Launch Timeline And What's Next

Ather has already started production of the Konarc at its manufacturing facility, underlining that the scooter is close to market readiness. The official unveiling on August 29 is expected to include multiple announcements alongside the scooter's launch.

Technical specifications, including battery sizes, performance figures, feature list, pricing and delivery timelines, have not yet been disclosed. Those details are likely to be revealed at the Ather Community Day event later this month, where the Konarc will step into the spotlight as Ather's most important family EV to date.