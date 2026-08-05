TVS Hikes Scooter Prices By Up To Rs 11,000; iQube, Orbiter Most Affected

TVS Motor Company has increased prices across much of its scooter line-up, with hikes of up to Rs 11,000. The biggest changes are seen in the electric iQube range and the new Orbiter family, while popular ICE models such as the Jupiter 110, Jupiter 125 and Ntorq 125 have also become more expensive.

Electric Scooters: iQube And Orbiter

The sharpest revisions are in TVS' electric portfolio. Among the iQube variants, the 3.5kWh model has seen the largest jump, rising from Rs 1.33 lakh to Rs 1.42 lakh, an increase of Rs 9,000. The base 2.2kWh iQube now costs Rs 1.16 lakh, up Rs 5,000 from Rs 1.11 lakh, while the iQube S (4.7kWh) has moved from Rs 1.55 lakh to Rs 1.61 lakh, a Rs 6,000 hike. The range-topping iQube ST (5.3kWh) has gone up by Rs 3,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh. Interestingly, the 3.1kWh iQube variant remains unchanged at Rs 1.33 lakh.

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The TVS Orbiter scooters have seen some of the most significant increases. The Orbiter V1 has risen from Rs 88,250 to Rs 99,250, a jump of Rs 11,000. The Orbiter V2 now costs Rs 1.14 lakh, up Rs 9,000 from Rs 1.05 lakh.

The current prices likely reflect multiple incremental revisions over recent months rather than a single, sudden increase. For context, when the Orbiter line-up was covered in April, the V1 was priced at Rs 88,250 and the V2 at Rs 1.05 lakh, while the base iQube started at Rs 1.11 lakh and the iQube ST at Rs 1.72 lakh.

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TVS Jupiter And Ntorq Price Hike

On the petrol side, the Jupiter 110 range now spans Rs 73,975 to Rs 88,850, with hikes between Rs 575 and Rs 1,950 depending on the variant. The Jupiter 125 range has moved to Rs 81,110 to Rs 89,935, representing increases of Rs 875 to Rs 2,410.

The sporty Ntorq 125 Disc variant has gone from Rs 82,500 to Rs 83,350, a Rs 850 increase. The Ntorq 125 Race Edition likewise rises by Rs 850 to Rs 88,800 from Rs 87,950.