KTM 390 Duke Range Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 7,000 In India

KTM has increased prices for the 390 Duke range in India, just a day after revising prices for the 390 Adventure line-up. The latest hike is up to Rs 7,000, and it affects both the standard 390 Duke and the more powerful 390 Duke R.

New KTM 390 Duke Prices

The downsized KTM 390 Duke, powered by a 349.32 cc engine, now costs Rs 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom), up from Rs 2.77 lakh. This is a Rs 7,000 increase over the previous price.

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On the other hand, the 390 Duke R, which uses a 398.63 cc engine, has gone from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh, representing a Rs 6,000 hike. As a result, the price gap between the two models has narrowed slightly, from Rs 62,000 earlier to Rs 61,000 now.

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No Mechanical Changes

The update comes without any changes to equipment or performance, so the hikes address the rising production or input costs rather than a feature update. The standard 390 Duke continues to use its 349.32 cc single-cylinder engine, producing 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm. The 390 Duke R retains the larger 398.63 cc motor, generating 46 PS and 39 Nm. Both engines are essentially the same design; the difference comes from the shorter stroke used in the 350cc version. A 6-speed gearbox is standard on both bikes.

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Shared Features And Rider Aids

Most of the rider aids and features remain common across the two models. Both come equipped with Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS and SuperMoto ABS, launch control, a ride-by-wire throttle, Quickshifter, Street and Rain ride modes, and a track screen display.

Other key equipment includes a 5-inch TFT dash, a Type-C charging port, and the usual suite of modern electronics that have become a hallmark of the updated 390 Duke platform.