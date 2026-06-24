New KTM 790 Duke Unveiled With Sharper Styling, Updated Hardware

KTM has revealed a significantly updated version of the 790 Duke, introducing a set of changes to its middleweight naked motorcycle. While the core engine remains unchanged, the Scalpel now focuses on improving rider ergonomics, hardware, and overall riding dynamics. The updated model is set to go on sale in international markets from the end of July.

KTM 790 Duke: Ergonomic Revisions

A major area of revision lies in the motorcycle's ergonomics. KTM has introduced a new handlebar with a more open angle, repositioned footpegs for both rider and pillion, and redesigned the seat to offer a more natural and comfortable riding posture. Complementing these changes are a new subframe, revised triple clamps, and a reshaped fuel tank, all of which are aimed at enhancing front-end feedback and rider confidence. Despite appearing larger, the updated 790 Duke is claimed to be 2 kg lighter than before.

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KTM 790 Duke: Design

Visually, the motorcycle now aligns more closely with KTM's latest design language seen on its larger models. It features a redesigned LED headlamp, sharper body panels, a larger front cowl, and a more sculpted fuel tank. These updates contribute to a more aggressive and contemporary appearance.

KTM 790 Duke: Engine

The 790 Duke continues to be powered by the Euro 5+ compliant 799cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin LC8c engine, producing 105 hp and 87 Nm of torque. A 95 hp version will also be available in select markets. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch, along with a revised exhaust system.

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KTM 790 Duke: Hardware

Hardware upgrades extend to the suspension and braking systems. The motorcycle retains WP APEX suspension components, including a 43 mm upside-down front fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload and rebound. KTM has also simplified adjustment through a new five-click system. Braking duties are now handled by a new WP-developed radial setup, replacing the earlier J.Juan units, and are claimed to offer improved feel and stopping performance.

Additional updates include a standard WP steering damper and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. KTM has also confirmed it will discontinue its Demo Mode feature in future models following customer feedback.