On Camera, Drunk KTM Duke Rider Crashes Into Divider In Hyderabad, Dies

A motorcyclist died while the pillion rider escaped with minor injuries after a high-speed KTM Duke crashed into a divider in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. The preliminary investigation suggests that the rider was drunk and lost control of his sports bike.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, around 2:15 am when the motorcycle, bearing registration number 'TS08KB6055', was travelling from the TSPA side towards Kali Mandir.

According to the Narsingi Traffic Police of Cyberabad, the rider was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a small advertisement board installed on the road median.

"The rider was travelling at a very high speed. Preliminary inquiry suggests he was in an inebriated condition and could not negotiate the stretch, resulting in the collision," the Traffic Police said.

The impact was so severe that the rider died on the spot. The pillion rider escaped with minor injuries and was shifted to Shadan Hospital for treatment.

The victim's body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination, while a case has been registered for investigation.

The accident was caught on a mobile camera held by the two men who were filming their ride.

The crash did not involve any other vehicle, police clarified.

Officials said the exact speed of the motorcycle would be determined through technical investigation and available electronic evidence. However, the nature of the impact indicated reckless speeding.

The stretch near Kali Mandir and the TSPA junction has witnessed several serious crashes in recent years, with police repeatedly cautioning motorists against overspeeding especially during late-night and early-morning hours.

Police urged motorists to avoid drunk driving and adhere to speed limits, warning that excessive speed significantly reduces reaction time and increases the likelihood of deadly crashes.