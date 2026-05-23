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Hyderabad Lawyer Dies After Being Hit By Scorpio Outside Home, Murder Suspected

Khaja Moizuddin's family alleged that the incident was a planned attack linked to long-standing legal disputes.

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Hyderabad Lawyer Dies After Being Hit By Scorpio Outside Home, Murder Suspected
Khaja Moizuddin was about to get into his car when a Scorpio hit him
  • A senior lawyer died after being hit by a car outside his Hyderabad home
  • The car, a green Mahindra Scorpio, rammed into him as he was entering his Toyota Innova
  • Family alleges the attack was pre-planned linked to waqf land dispute cases
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Hyderabad:

A senior lawyer died after being hit by a car outside his residence in Hyderabad in a suspected case of pre-planned murder, police said on Saturday.

Khaja Moizuddin, 63, was about to get into his car when a green-coloured Mahindra Scorpio hit him outside his home at Masab Tank.

A video of the incident showed Moizuddin keeping his bag inside his vehicle, a Toyota Innova. As he was about to get into the driving seat, the Scorpio, which appeared to change its path, rammed into him. He was thrown about 15-20 feet from his car.

Locals shifted him to Mahavir Hospital, from where he was later moved to another hospital for advanced treatment. He died while undergoing treatment.

His family has alleged that the incident was a planned attack linked to long-standing legal disputes over alleged waqf land encroachments. His son and advocate, Mohammad Farhan, claimed Moizuddin had been fighting several cases involving alleged illegal occupation and privatisation of waqf properties.

Farhan further claimed that his father had faced multiple attacks and threats in the past due to his legal battles. He named two individuals as prime suspects and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

A senior police officer said that a hit-and-run case has been registered and four teams have been deployed to trace the vehicle and identify the accused.

The incident has triggered concern among members of the legal fraternity, with several advocates demanding swift action and protection for lawyers handling sensitive cases.

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