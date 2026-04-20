Man Clicking Wife's Photo On Hyderabad Bridge Killed By Speeding Mercedes

A 32-year-old man died in a tragic hit-and-run incident at the iconic Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Shyam Raj, had reportedly stopped on the bridge with his wife to take photographs. While posing, a speeding luxury car allegedly lost control, mounted the footpath, and rammed into him.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but died due to his injuries later in the evening.

Police said the Mercedes driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The car is registered to a Bengaluru-based firm, Quantum Minerals and Metals Pvt. Ltd., and investigators are working to identify who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

"Preliminary investigation suggests over-speeding and negligent driving. The vehicle mounted the footpath. 'We have registered a case and formed teams to trace the absconding driver,' Madhapur police said.

The CCTV footage has captured the vehicle and movement after the incident, but the driver's identity has not yet been identified, and police have launched a probe to catch the accused.

A case under the relevant sections for causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.