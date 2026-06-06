Man Calls Passenger Sleeping On Delhi Airport Bench 'Uncivilised Monkey', Internet Schools Him

An Indian man is facing intense online backlash after publicly shaming a passenger for sleeping across a Delhi airport bench, labelling the behaviour as "utterly pathetic, uncivilised, and shameful". In a social media post, a user named Pulkit Sharma shared a picture of an unsuspecting passenger sleeping on a bench, with a cabin bag serving as a pillow. While Sharma claimed that "no government could bring civic sense to Indians", comparing the local travellers to a bunch of monkeys, the majority of social media users defended the passenger, pointing out that sleeping at airports during layovers is a completely normal practice globally.

"No government can bring civic sense to Indians. Utterly pathetic and shameful, this nut job has occupied this public space (meant to be shared) like he owns it," said Sharma in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

He also tagged Delhi Airport and demanded that the premises should have a separate police force to "straighten out" such passengers.

"Most uncivilised people. There are 100's of such filthy examples. Some are sitting with their bare feet on stands with total disregard for public hygiene, some are eating like the lowest of pests and leaving the debris there itself," he said.

"Even an average bus stop of west looks cleaner and more civil than India's biggest airport. Full marks to the authorities for providing many modern facilities, but it has been provided to a bunch of monkeys."

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'I See Nothing Wrong'

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users slammed Sharma for his views and for targeting an innocent passenger minding his own business. The users pointed out that resting on benches, carpets, or chairs during long flight layovers is an acceptable practice at major transit hubs all across the globe.

"People sleep on benches all over the world at airports, bus stands, parks, what are you talking about? The day you'll meet Midwest Americans and Italians or even from Catalonia, leave alone the Slavs, you'll notice things aren't that bad," said one user, while another added: "I see nothing wrong. He has removed the shoes right there in your picture. Looks like you have not travelled much, it's the same all around the world. At least he is not dancing and eating on the floor, mate."

A third commented: "Pulkit - it's normal all around the globe. People sleep on the bench, on the carpet and sometimes on the chair. Don't need to make everything larger than it should be."

A fourth said: "Nothing wrong in it, if the layover is 4-5 hrs, you expect to sit for many hours? Btw, he is minding his business and if anyone want seat, he may adjust. Don't give unnecessary wisdom on X. Sleeping in airports is not unusual in the entire world."