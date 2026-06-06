Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi's Z-plus Cover Withdrawn, RJD Workers Guard Bungalow With Sticks

Upset over the Bihar government withdrawing their Z-plus security cover, former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife, Rabri Devi, sent away the new security detail this morning.

The senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were this week provided security cover by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) after the state government withdrew the top-category security cover following a review of the protection provided to VIPs in the state.

They, however, removed the staff that was deployed outside their 10, Circular Road residence in Patna.

Some RJD workers were also seen guarding their house and standing with sticks.

The updated security arrangement of the veteran politicians featured two to eight house guards from the BSAP, two bodyguards from the Patna District Force, and a pilot and bulletproof car.

Their son and the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also sent back his Y-category security cover.

'Intent To Harm Them'

Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi's daughter, Rohini Acharya, said the decision to remove the security cover was taken with the "malicious intent of causing them and their family harm".

"Given that there is no point in retaining a mere facade of security after such a reduction, Rabri Devi ji has decided to send the security personnel back from her official residence," she wrote on X.

In a separate post, she appealed to RJD supporters to gather outside the 10, Circular Road residence to send a "direct, clear, and stern message" that they are the "true protectors and shield" of the Yadav family.

"The entire nation and all of Bihar are witnessing how Bihar's first female chief minister and her family are being harassed; the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to every action taken out of vindictiveness," Acharya said.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that more party leaders are expected to return their security covers.

The Y-category security cover provided to Tej Pratap, the elder son of Lalu Yadav, had also been withdrawn.

Rabri Devi Told To Vacate 10, Circular Road Bungalow

The development comes days after officials asked Rabri Devi, who served as the chief minister from 1997 to 2005, to vacate the 10, Circular Road government bungalow.

Photo Credit: ANI

The Building Construction Department, through an order dated May 27, allotted the bungalow, which is close to the Lok Bhavan and the chief minister's residence, to Nand Kishor Ram, the Minister for Dairy and Fisheries.

Rabri Devi, who had been away on vacation when the order was passed, has refused to vacate the premises.

"I can see Samrat Choudhary is quite excited upon becoming the chief minister. Let his government evict me by force. I am not going to vacate the house," she told reporters at the airport in Patna after returning from Delhi.