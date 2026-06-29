Rabri Devi Begins Vacating Patna Bungalow As Deadline Ends Today

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has now begun vacating her bungalow at 10 Circular Road in Patna, with the deadline to leave the premises ends today. The RJD leader had earlier refused to move to another house and vacate the premises now allotted to a minister in the NDA government.

The CCTV cameras have been uninstalled, and her personal belongings removed. Workers had started shifting house items since late Sunday evening.

"Most of Rabri Devi's belongings are currently being shifted to the family's private residence in Kautilya Nagar," an RJD leader told news agency PTI.

Rabri Devi had been staying at that bungalow for around two decades.

Rabri Devi and the Bunglow

Rabri has been residing at 10 Circular Road since 2006. The government bungalow was initially allotted to her during her tenure as Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and later in the Legislative Council.

The sprawling house is a stone's throw from Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's house.

Former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has also lived at the residence for many years.

Over nearly two decades, the bungalow became an important centre of political activity for the RJD.

Several crucial political meetings, organisational decisions, and election strategies were reportedly discussed and finalised there, making the residence a notable landmark in Bihar politics.

Allotment of Bunglow

The developments came as the bungalow has now been allotted to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram.

On May 27, the building construction department allotted the bungalow to Ram. Since then, it has issued four notices asking Rabri Devi and her family to vacate the premises.

The deadline is scheduled to expires today, after which the residence is expected to be formally handed over to the new allottee.

Rabri Devi in her new bungalow

Rabri Devi has been allotted house number 39 on Hardinge Road in her capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

The departure of Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav from the bungalow is widely being viewed as a symbolic moment in Bihar politics, marking the end of an era associated with one of the state's most influential political families.

With Inputs from Agencies