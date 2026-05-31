Defiance Or Superstition? Real Reason Why Rabri Devi Is Not Vacating Patna Bungalow

Rabri Devi has been unambiguous as to her intention regarding the 10, Circular Road bungalow in Patna -- come hell or high water, she won't vacate the sprawling house she has been living in for over two decades. She is ready to face legal action -- and even "force" -- if push comes to shove. Her defiance stems not from her will to resist the BJP-led Bihar government, but from the unsettling fear of the unknown.

A superstition is believed to be the root cause behind Rabri Devi's resolute resistance to the government's order demanding her eviction from the bungalow. The state government has allotted her another house in a plush locality. However, it has a chequered past.

The New Address

The 39 Hardinge Road house was previously occupied by a host of politicians. These were: former minister Bhupendra Prasad Verma (RJD), former minister Madan Mohan Jha (Congress), former minister Shamim Ahmed (RJD), former health minister Chandra Mohan Rai (BJP), former minister Vinod Narayan Jha (BJP) and former minister Ramsurat Rai (BJP). None of these leaders became ministers again after living in this house. All met the same fate: political oblivion.

Devi, 67, doesn't want her political career to go south; hence, she is trying to avoid the so-called unlucky house altogether. And she is ready for a political duel with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

"Yes, I can see that Samrat Choudhary, who has become the chief minister only recently, is quite excited. Let him get me evicted by force. I am not going to vacate the premises," said the combative politician.

Devi, who was the Bihar chief minister from 1997 to 2005, has been living in the Circular Road bungalow for 21 years. The property has become synonymous with her, Lalu Yadav, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal's proverbial first family.

The sprawling house is a stone's throw from Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's house.

Also read: "Let Them Evict Me By Force, I Won't Vacate": Rabri Devi On Bihar Residence

Eviction Notice

When Choudhary, the first Bihar chief minister from the BJP, came to power, his government passed an order stating that the bungalow shall be henceforth allotted only to a deputy chief minister. Rabri Devi, in her capacity as the leader of the opposition in the state legislature council, was asked to shift to the Hardinge Road property.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the then deputy chief minister, was left waiting, as Rabri Devi and her husband, Lalu Yadav, didn't vacate the house.

A fresh notice was issued this month.

"It is stated that via Departmental Office Order No. 122, dated 25.11.2025, Quarter No.-39, Hardinge Road, Patna, was earmarked for the Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Council, and allocated to Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition, Bihar Legislative Council. However, Quarter No.-10, Circular Road, Patna, which was previously occupied by the Honourable Leader, has not been vacated yet. Please be informed, Quarter No.-10, Circular Road, Patna has now been allocated to Nandkishore Ram, minister, Department of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources," the notice read.

Preparations have already begun regarding installing a new VVIP nameplate at the bungalow. The Yadav family, however, is adamant.

Also read: Rabri Devi: How A Housewife Became Chief Minister Of Bihar For 7 Years

On Saturday, a police team went to the house to mollify Devi.

Senior JD(U) leader Leshi Singh, the minister for building construction, is also determined to remove the Yadav family from the property.

"Rabri Devi would do better to shift to that house," the minister said.

"We are not concerned with whether she had complied with the earlier order or not. But, the fact remains that it is the government's prerogative to allot these bungalows to a dignitary it deems proper. No occupant can stake a claim on a particular bungalow as a matter of right. We hope that as a former chief minister, Rabri Devi understands this and acts accordingly," said Singh.

Also read: "Will Not Be Vacated, Come What May": RJD On Rabri Devi Bunglow Row

Daughter Attacks Bihar Government

Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, has accused Bihar's NDA government of resorting to "vendetta politics".

"If you have the guts, then get the house evicted forcibly," wrote Acharya.

"The 'Tughlaqi Farman' to evict Rabri Devi ji from her residence and send police to the house is not democracy; it is a sign of the arrogance of power and unjust bullying. The NDA government in the state has miserably failed on the fronts of unemployment, inflation, corruption, and rising crime, but it is fully active in targeting Opposition leaders. What model of governance is this?" she added.