Bihar Board Inter 2026 Marksheet, Migration Certificates Released for Distribution

BSEB Class 12 Marksheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has sent the Class 12 marksheets and provisional-cum-migration certificates of students who had appeared for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 to the offices of District Education Officers (DEOs). The school authorities can collect the certificates and make them available to their students, the official notification stated. The board had declared the BSEB Plus Two results 2026 on March 23.

According to the announcement, schools heads, principals, or headmasters can collect the documents from the DEO's office and make them available to the Intermediate (Class 12) students. Students who have passed the BSEB 12th board examination this year can contact their school to get their marksheets and migration certificates.

The BSEB Plus Two examinations were held from February 2 to February 13, 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.19 per cent. Female candidates topped the Arts and Commerce examinations, while male candidates secured the top ranks in the Science stream examinations.

The Class 12 scorecard or marksheet includes details such as Grade Point Average (GPA), passing percentage, subject-wise marks, pass or fail status, parents' name, total marks, division, roll number, student name, board authority signature, and official seal. Students must verify all details carefully and report it to the examination authority or school heads in case of any discrepancy found.

A total of 13,17,846 students had appeared for the Bihar board Intermediate exam this year. Of these, 86.23 per cent girls passed the examination. The overall pass percentage of boys stood at 84.09 per cent.