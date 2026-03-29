Bihar 10th Board Results 2026: Aurangabad's Shiv Kumar Secures 10th Rank In Top 10 Merit List

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 result. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 81.79 Per Cent. A story has emerged from Aurangabad district that tells a simple yet inspiring story of hard work and family support. A student, studying with limited resources, has achieved great success through his dedication. Shiv Kumar, a student of Government Deo High School in Aurangabad district, has secured 10th place in the top 10 merit list with 481 marks. He studies at his maternal grandparents' home.

Shiv Kumar is originally from Ararua Khurd village in Hariharganj block of Palamu district, Jharkhand. His father, Manoj Chaudhary, lives in the village and works as a neera seller, a profession typical of his caste, while his mother, Suman Devi, is a homemaker.

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Shiv Kumar, a student of Government Deo High School in Aurangabad district, has secured 10th place in the top 10 merit list with 481 marks. He is originally from Ararua Khurd village in the Hariharganj block of Palamu district in Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/daPcEONDyd — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) March 29, 2026

Shiv Kumar is the eldest of two brothers and a sister. His younger brother, Anshu Kumar, and sister, Chandni Kumari, also live in the village.

Maternal grandfather Tileshwar Chaudhary and maternal grandmother Kanti Devi said that due to Shiv Kumar's poor health, they have been keeping him at home since childhood. They said that they are very proud of his exam results and had high expectations.

With this success, Shiv Kumar has brought glory to his family and region.