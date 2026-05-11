Punjab 10th Board Result 2026 Out: Here's How To Check Your Scorecard, Direct Link

PSEB 10th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB 10th result 2026 today at 12:30 pm. Students can now download their Class 10 marksheets from the board's official website. The overall pass percentage stood at 94.52 per cent. A total of 2,54,744 students passed the exam out of 2,69,505 total candidates.

Over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board Class 10 exams this year held from March 6 to April 1, 2026. Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the 10th board exam. Last year the overall pass percentage was recorded as 95.61 per cent.

Steps To Check PSEB 10th Scorecard

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Click on the link indicating 'PSEB 10th Result 2026'

Enter your roll number

Click on submit

Class 10 students must download the result PDF for future admissions and verifications.

Punjab Board Result Direct Link

Check the result download link below.

Click here to visit PSEB 2026 result portal

Students must keep their roll numbers handy to download their marksheets as soon as the official portal loads.

PSEB Helpline, Counsellor Guidance

The board has launched a toll-free psychological guidance helpline to support students emotionally during the result season. Students facing stress, anxiety, or emotional pressure can speak with experienced counsellors and psychologists using the contact details given below.

Toll-Free Helpline Number: 9549-161-161

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh also encouraged students to be positive and not to be stressed about. He also reminded Class 10 students that examination results are only one part of their academic journey.