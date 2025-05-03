PSEB Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Results to Be Declared Soon, Check Details

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 results 2025 by the second week of this month. While the exact result date has not yet been confirmed, students can expect the official release soon on the Punjab Board's website, pseb.ac.in.

Once declared, students who appeared in the Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 exams will be able to download their marksheets online through the official portal or through NDTV's result platform.

Punjab Board Exam 2025: Class 10th and 12th Dates

Class 10 Exams: Held from March 10 to April 4, 2025

Class 12 Exams: Conducted between February 13 and April 4, 2025

In 2024, Class 10 exams were held from February 13 to March 5, with results declared on April 18. while Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to March 30, and results were released on April 30.

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2024: How Many Students Appeared Last Year?

The PSEB Class 10 results for 2024 saw an impressive pass percentage of 97.24%. Out of 2,81,098 students who appeared for the exam, 2,73,348 students passed. Aditi from Ludhiana emerged as the topper, while Alisha Sharma from Ludhiana and Karmanpreet Kaur from Amritsar shared the second rank with a score of 99.23%.

In Class 12, a total of 2,84,452 students appeared for the exam, with 2,64,662 students passing and securing a pass percentage of 93.04%. Ekampreet Singh from BCM Sr. Sec. School in Ludhiana topped the class with a perfect score of 100%. Notably, girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 95.74% compared to 90.74% for boys.

PSEB Result 2025: Minimum Marks Required to Pass

To pass the Punjab Board exams in 2025, students must score at least 33% in each subject.

How to Check PSEB Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Online

Follow these steps to download your Punjab Board Result 2025:

Step 1. Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Results' section on the homepage

Step 3. Select the appropriate link for PSEB 10th Result 2025 or PSEB 12th Result 2025

Step 4. Enter your roll number or other required credentials

Step 5. Click on Submit

Step 6. Your marksheet will be displayed - download or take a printout for reference

Details Mentioned on PSEB 10th/12th Marksheet 2025

Student's Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks and Subject Codes

Date of Birth

School Name

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Division (First/Second/Third)



If a student has misplaced their PSEB admit card, they should immediately contact their school authorities. By providing the school code, student name, and other relevant details, schools can help access the exam result.

When Will the Original PSEB Marksheet 2025 Be Available?

After the declaration of online results, original Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets will be distributed by the respective schools. Students are advised to visit their schools a few days post-result announcement to collect their official documents.

Students are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates on PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025. Bookmark this page and follow the official PSEB website for confirmed release dates.